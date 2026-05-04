A disturbing look at the abuse endured by horses used for tourist carriage rides near Luxor and Karnak temples in Egypt, despite the country's booming tourism industry and the efforts of animal welfare charities.

The relentless Egypt ian sun beats down as tourism surges at Karnak and Luxor temples, but a dark undercurrent of animal cruelty persists. Scores of tourists flock to these ancient sites, creating a bustling scene of horse-drawn carriages awaiting fares.

However, a closer look reveals a disturbing reality: the horses pulling these carriages are often severely emaciated, bearing open wounds and subjected to harsh treatment. Many are skeletal, their ribs visible through matted coats, and fitted with painful metal barbs in their mouths. Drivers frequently whip the animals, causing further injury, and the horses are forced to haul heavy carriages in the scorching heat on roads congested with traffic.

Despite the obvious suffering, tourists continue to patronize these rides, seemingly oblivious or indifferent to the plight of the animals. Egypt's thriving tourism industry, contributing 8-12% to the national GDP and attracting around 15 million visitors annually, fuels this cycle of abuse. The horses are trapped in a relentless routine of work until they collapse from exhaustion.

Organizations like the Brooke charity, founded in 1934 by Dorothy Brooke after witnessing the suffering of abandoned British warhorses in Egypt, are working to alleviate the animals’ pain. Brooke provides free veterinary care, but their efforts are hampered by Egypt’s weak animal welfare laws, which require owner consent for intervention. Many owners, displaying a shocking lack of empathy, refuse veterinary assistance even when it’s offered, leaving the horses without water even when it’s readily available.

Brooke’s Luxor team treats approximately 4,500 working equines and operates seven clinics and 26 mobile veterinary teams across Egypt, assisting 120,000 animals annually. Despite receiving over £20 million annually, Brooke allocates less than 2% of its funds to its Egyptian subsidiary, relying heavily on donations from Brooke Netherlands. The charity refrains from purchasing horses from abusive owners or establishing rehabilitation farms. The situation highlights a complex interplay of economic dependence, cultural norms, and inadequate legal protection for animals.

While Brooke and other equine charities provide crucial support, a systemic change is needed to address the root causes of this cruelty and ensure a more humane treatment of working equines in Egypt. The continued demand from tourists for carriage rides perpetuates the suffering, and a greater awareness of the issue is essential to encourage responsible tourism and advocate for stronger animal welfare regulations.

The plight of these horses serves as a stark reminder of the ethical considerations that should accompany the enjoyment of Egypt’s historical treasures





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Egypt Luxor Karnak Carriage Horses Animal Cruelty Tourism Brooke Charity Animal Welfare Abuse

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