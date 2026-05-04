Cruise Captain Shares 30 Years of Life at Sea: Storms, Weddings, and Finding Love Onboard

A Princess Cruises captain with over three decades of experience reveals the realities of life at sea, from navigating storms and conducting weddings to finding romance onboard and witnessing the evolution of the cruise industry.

Captain Craig Street, a seasoned mariner with over three decades of experience with Princess Cruise s, has shared captivating insights into life at sea . From navigating treacherous storms to the unique experience of officiating numerous weddings – including a memorable Valentine's Day ceremony for 100 couples – his career has been filled with extraordinary moments.

Captain Street began his journey at 17, choosing a life on the waves over university, inspired by his father’s naval service and the romanticized depiction of cruise life in 'The Love Boat'. He has since ascended through the ranks, becoming a Captain 17 years ago and traversing the globe, visiting destinations like Antarctica, Alaska, New Zealand, Hawaii, and the Orient.

Over his career, Captain Street has witnessed a significant evolution in the cruise industry, particularly in the size and amenities of ships. He contrasts the intimate atmosphere of the 630-guest Island Princess with the expansive 4,000-guest capacity of the newer Sun Princess, a 177,000-tonne megaship. Beyond the physical changes to the vessels, his role as captain has also adapted.

While still responsible for the safety and operation of the ship and its 1550 crew members, a substantial portion of his time is now dedicated to performing wedding ceremonies. He’s conducted over 100 legal weddings, often in locations where no one has ever been married before, as ceremonies must take place beyond 12 nautical miles from land. He fondly recalls marrying a couple who met while working onboard, surrounded by 200 fellow crew members, and even orchestrating surprise engagements.

Remarkably, Captain Street himself found love onboard, meeting his wife, a scuba dive instructor, 20 years ago, and marrying her two years later. When not at sea, Captain Street and his wife enjoy a peaceful life in Scotland, tending to their garden and caring for their two rescue cats. The cruise line provides benefits allowing his wife to accompany him on many voyages.

He emphasizes the importance of work-life balance, acknowledging the demanding nature of his job but highlighting the generous leave policy that allows him to pursue his hobbies and spend time with family. He cherishes destinations like Hawaii and French Polynesia, where he and his wife honeymooned, alongside iconic ports like Sydney, New York, and San Francisco.

Captain Street’s story is a testament to a fulfilling career built on adventure, dedication, and the joy of connecting people through unforgettable experiences at sea. He has truly embraced a life less ordinary, navigating not only the world’s oceans but also the currents of human connection





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