Cruise Passengers Evacuated for Hantavirus Test Positive, UK Patients Arrive for Self-Isolation

Two passengers from a cruise ship in the Canary Islands tested positive for hantavirus, a plague carried by rats, after being evacuated home. France and the UK report confirmed cases and quarantine passengers.

Two cruise passengers tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated from the Canary Islands, ensuring no one on board had symptoms. A French passenger on a chartered flight also tested positive, with symptoms progressing.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to eight, including a citizen of the UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Spain takes measures to prevent hantavirus transmission from evacuees, but the UK quarantines passengers for 45 days, along with France. Strict infection control measures were in place during transit





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Hantavirus Cruise Passengers Evacuation Confirmation France UK

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