Cruise Ship Invasion in Cornish Town

Cornish locals are in uproar after a massive cruise ship carrying up to 1,500 people docked in their picturesque town, dwarfing the tiny community and almost doubling its population. The arrival of the Spirit of Adventure ship prompted accusations of 'over-tourism' and left the small town swamped in visitors.

Cornish locals are in uproar after a massive cruise ship carrying up to 1,500 people docked in their picturesque town, dwarfing the tiny community and almost doubling its population.

Residents of Fowey again faced an overwhelming influx of tourists this week, after the 58,000-ton Spirit of Adventure ship arrived at the harbour on Friday. Sailing under a British flag, the ship operated by Saga Cruises can carry up to 987 passengers and more than 500 crew – who all descend on the quiet seaside resort, which has a population of just 2,240 people.

The 774ft-long vessel, complete with a theatre, spa and alfresco lido, docked early on Friday morning and unloaded its human cargo before visitors returned in time for it to set sail again early evening. It is the fourth time this year a huge ship has blotted out the skyline for local residents, with a total of 20 cruise liners scheduled to make the stop between April and September.

On Saturday, it is the turn of the World Navigator with its 650 passengers. The presence of the large liners divides locals every year, and prompts accusations of 'over-tourism' that leaves the small town swamped in visitors and struggling to cope. Many dislike the ships' presence in the harbour, saying it ruins both sea and land for residents who have lived there all their lives.

Others point to the business that those on board bring to the town, providing the local economy with vital support throughout the season. Reacting to the arrival of the Spirit of Adventure on Friday, one resident said: 'Glad this never happened when I was at school there, detracts from the beauty of Fowey... what an eye sore.

' A second added: 'What a horrible sight despoiling both land and sea. ' A third simply dubbed the ship a 'hideous monster', while another quipped the ship looked like someone had 'built a block of holiday flats in the middle of Fowey harbour'. Others complained about a temporary market blocking access to disabled parking bays. To tie in with the arrival of many of the ships, Fowey holds an artisan market on Albert Quay for visitors.

It is this opportunity for local businesses, along with the trade that cruise guests bring to the wider town, that supporters say provide a vital financial lifeline to the region. In 2018, it was estimated that cruise ship tourism brings £5million to the Cornwall economy every year – a figure likely to have now grown significantly.

The presence of the large liners divides locals every year, and prompts accusations of 'over-tourism' that leaves the small town swamped in visitors and struggling to cope. The ship towered over the small town on Friday in the fourth such arrival of the year so far. Well over 60 ships are set to visit the county, most notably Fowey and Falmouth, carrying around 75,500 people.

One resident hit back at critics, saying the ships 'don't stay long and bring good business'. A second added: 'Hope that they enjoy their visit to such a wonderful place.

' Visitors this week can also take advantage of the Fowey Festival of Arts and Literature, with this year's line-up including royal biographer Andrew Lownie and broadcaster and author Fern Britton. Fowey has been one of Cornwall's most popular tourist destinations for decades, with the ancient town dating back at least to the Middle Ages.

Its harbour has always been a source of trade that supported the survival of local people, although the rise of other towns such as Plymouth meant its fortunes began to dip by the 1800s. Today the harbour's main use is not for trade but as a docking point for cruise ships and the year-round local ferry services across the estuary.

In 2024, Fowey beat off competition from Dubai and Kingston, in Canada, to be crowned as cruise 'destination of the year' at the Seatrade Cruise Awards. Fowey Harbour's Head of Cruise, Kate O'Hara, said at the time: 'I am so delighted to have accepted this prestigious award on behalf of the destination and the Fowey Harbour team.

'It is wonderful that the collaborative work which has taken place to provide a warm welcome for cruise passengers to our beautiful destination, has been recognised.





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