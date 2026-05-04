Cruise Ship Passengers Trapped at Sea After Deadly Virus Outbreak

Passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship are stranded after three deaths and a British man being critically ill due to a hantavirus outbreak. The ship is awaiting clearance to disembark in Cape Verde as investigations continue.

A harrowing situation is unfolding on the MV Hondius cruise ship , as passengers find themselves stranded at sea following a deadly outbreak of a rat-borne virus, identified as hantavirus.

The ship, traveling from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde, Africa, has reported three fatalities, including a Dutch couple aged 70 and 69 respectively. A 69-year-old British national is currently fighting for his life in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa, after contracting the virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed six suspected cases of hantavirus infection onboard, triggering a coordinated international public health response.

Passengers are currently confined to the vessel, awaiting permission from Cape Verde authorities to disembark, with priority given to those requiring urgent medical attention. Communication from the cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, has been limited, leaving passengers and their families anxious and uncertain about the situation. The outbreak has prompted stringent health protocols onboard, with passengers instructed to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and minimize contact with one another.

Oceanwide Expeditions is reportedly applying diplomatic pressure to expedite the disembarkation process and secure adequate medical care for those affected. The cost of a full trip on the MV Hondius ranges significantly, from €12,500 for a shared cabin to €40,000 for a luxurious private suite. Reports from passengers indicate a lack of consistent communication from the cruise line, exacerbating the distress among those still onboard.

A Turkish passenger shared that an Irish friend is receiving treatment in South Africa, and thankfully, his condition is improving. The WHO is conducting laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations, including virus sequencing, to understand the transmission dynamics and potential mutations of the hantavirus strain involved. Hantaviruses are a family of viruses typically spread by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, and saliva. They are not usually transmitted person-to-person and are generally transferred via bodily fluids and close contact.

The two main syndromes caused by hantaviruses are hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), both of which can be severe and even fatal. Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, while HFRS presents with headaches, back pain, nausea, and blurred vision. Prevention strategies focus on minimizing contact with rodents in various settings.

The current situation highlights the potential risks associated with travel and the importance of robust public health measures to contain and manage infectious disease outbreaks. The WHO is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as more information becomes available. The ship's route included stops at South Georgia and St. Helena before its intended arrival in Cape Verde





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