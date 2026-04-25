Cruise Ships Escape Perilous Strait of Hormuz Amidst Rising Tensions

Six cruise ships successfully navigate the Strait of Hormuz, avoiding potential conflict with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and escaping a weeks-long standoff caused by escalating tensions in the Gulf. The operation involved careful planning, coordination with the US Navy, and a daring strategy to stay close to the Omani coast.

A fleet of six cruise ships has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, escaping a precarious situation brought about by escalating tensions in the Gulf .

The ships, operated by TUI Group, Celestyal Cruises, MSC Cruises, and Aroya Cruises, had been stranded in ports across the UAE and Saudi Arabia for weeks due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. The daring operation, meticulously planned and executed over the weekend, occurred during a narrow window of opportunity and under the constant threat of interference from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC has a history of attacking vessels in the Strait and is suspected of laying mines, making the passage exceptionally dangerous. The escape was particularly challenging given the Strait’s narrow and rocky terrain, which necessitates ships to briefly enter Iranian territorial waters, increasing their vulnerability to detection and potential attack. To mitigate this risk, the cruise ships sailed extremely close to the Omani coast, a maneuver feasible for their size but not for larger oil tankers.

This strategy, combined with coordination with the US Navy – which offered potential cover – and maintaining open communication channels while sailing during daylight hours, proved successful. All six vessels completed the transit, with Celestyal Discovery being among the first and TUI’s Mein Schiff 4 the last to reach safety in the Arabian Sea. Crew members, offered the chance to disembark in Dubai, unanimously chose to remain onboard and complete the journey, demonstrating remarkable solidarity and dedication.

The chief operating officer of Celestyal Cruises even joined the voyage in a show of support. The successful passage occurred just hours before Iran announced the re-closure of the Strait in response to the US’s continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. This closure has triggered a global energy crisis, as the Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway for oil tankers, handling approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Prior to the escape, Iran had already engaged in aggressive actions, attacking three ships near the Strait and seizing two others. The IRGC’s capabilities, including long-range drones, pose a persistent threat even after vessels have left Iranian waters. The incident highlights the volatile security situation in the region and the significant risks faced by maritime traffic.

Reports indicate a cruise ship was previously caught in the line of fire when the waterway was initially shut down, raising concerns for passenger safety. The coordinated effort to evacuate the ships and the bravery of the crews underscore the complexities of operating in a conflict zone and the importance of international cooperation to ensure safe passage





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