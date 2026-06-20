Crutchlow Calls for Weather Protocols in MotoGP After Czech Grand Prix Sprint

Cal Crutchlow, standing in for Johann Zarco at LCR Honda, has urged MotoGP to consider implementing weather protocols following the intense heat experienced during the Czech Grand Prix sprint. The British rider, who retired from full-time racing in 2020, believes that MotoGP should learn from other sports like Formula 1 and football, which have weather protocols in place to protect their athletes.

LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow , filling in for the injured Johann Zarco , described the Czech Grand Prix sprint as 'one of the hottest races I've ever done.

' The 36-year-old British rider, who retired from full-time racing at the end of 2020, expressed concern about the extreme heat conditions and suggested that MotoGP should consider implementing weather protocols to better protect riders. 'It was fucking hot today,' Crutchlow said after crashing on the final lap. 'You go to the grid, then you try to come off the grid because it's too hot. It was seriously hot.

' Crutchlow believes that MotoGP should learn from other sports like Formula 1 and football, which have weather protocols in place to ensure the safety of their athletes. In Formula 1, the FIA declares a 'heat hazard' if temperatures are forecast to reach 31°C or above, requiring cars to be fitted with cooling systems and adjustments to the minimum weight rules. In football, FIFA guidelines recommend cooling breaks at 32°C or above.

However, Crutchlow sees the lack of a riders' union as a barrier to introducing such protocols in MotoGP.

'The problem you have here is the same as always,' he said. 'If one guy races, then everybody will race. They won't want to give an advantage to someone else, or they don't want their manufacturer to think they're not committed.





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Motogp Cal Crutchlow Czech Grand Prix Weather Protocols Johann Zarco

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