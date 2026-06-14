Cruz and Romeo Beckham Defend Harper After Brooklyn's Accusation

Cruz and Romeo Beckham have publicly supported their sister Harper after their brother Brooklyn accused the family of 'choreographing' her visit to his house. They shared sweet selfies and expressed their love for her.

Cruz and Romeo Beckham have publicly vouched for their beloved sister Harper after their brother Brooklyn accused the family of 'choreographing' her visit to his house.

On Friday, 14-year-old Harper was pictured looking crestfallen as she approached the Beverly Hills property alone before leaving just moments later. Shortly after her appearance at the home Brooklyn shares with his wife Nicola Peltz, their camp accused the Beckhams of 'using Harper as a pawn'. Friends of David and Victoria Beckham have hit back at the 'nasty accusation levelled at an innocent young girl' from their estranged son, 27.

Romeo, 23, showed support for his sister as he branded her his 'favourite person ever' and shared a sweet selfie of them together on Instagram. He flashed a smile while wearing a Brazil jacket from his own label Intra, cuddled up next to his beloved sibling, who was pulling a playful expression. Cruz's girlfriend Jackie, 30, also revealed they had spent quality time with his younger sister during their trip stateside after the snub.

Cruz and Romeo Beckham have publicly vouched for their beloved sister Harper after their Brother Brooklyn accused the family of 'choreographing' her visit to his house





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