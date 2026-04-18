Cruz Beckham and Girlfriend Jackie Apostel Share Lavish Florida Getaway Snaps, Musician Confesses Life Advice and Reveals Sunburn Woes

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel are seen enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Florida, sharing intimate moments on Instagram. The musician also discussed life advice from his parents and playfully responded to fan questions about his personal life, following the release of his new single Waste Your Pain.

Music ian Cruz Beckham , 21, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel , 30, recently shared intimate moments from their luxurious Florida vacation. Cruz posted a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing the couple enjoying a sunset outing. In one tender image, Cruz embraces Jackie, planting a kiss on her head, while another striking picture features Jackie looking radiant in a black halterneck dress with a daring backless design.

This display of affection comes as Cruz, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, continues to build his music career. Following the release of his debut single in 2025 and a subsequent global tour with his band, The Breakers, Cruz has garnered a significant following. He recently promoted his third single, Waste Your Pain, with a provocative photo taken on a Miami jetty, where he revealed he had suffered a severe sunburn during his Florida stay.

This visit to Florida holds personal significance, as it is a second home for the Beckham family due to David's ownership of the MLS football club Inter Miami. During a question-and-answer session with fans, Cruz reflected on the valuable advice he received from his parents. When asked about the best advice from each of them, he shared: Be easy to work with, work on your craft until you're the best you can be, always be kind.

The conversation also touched upon his personal life, with a fan humorously inquiring about the source of a notable 'bulge' in past holiday photos. Cruz playfully deferred the question to Jackie, responding, That is a question for Jackie Apostel. He also confirmed that his Spice Girl mother, Victoria, no longer has tattoos. Regarding his debut album, Cruz indicated it is not imminent, stating, I don't know anymore, but songs coming consistently.

His new single, Waste Your Pain, produced by industry stalwarts Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, delves into themes of self-love, acceptance, and fresh beginnings. This release follows his well-received debut headline tour across the UK, where he and The Breakers played to appreciative audiences in grassroots venues, culminating in three performances at London's Courtyard Theatre.

The band received positive reviews, with The London Standard describing Cruz as impish, likeable, possessed of a clear talent. CLASH lauded them as a band on the come up, leaning into the music first, delivering a tight, energetic set. Metro further suggested his potential as a rock star, noting his singing ability, guitar skills, and the authentic feel of his new venture.

The younger Beckham has been noted for his artistic expression, often baring his soul through his music. However, the promotion of his latest single revealed a more unconventional side, marked by a candid and daring approach. The family's public engagement with his career also extends to his mother, Victoria Beckham, who was reportedly left red-faced by the racy nature of the single's promotional material.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruz Beckham Jackie Apostel Florida Music Celebrity Couple

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham opens up about family rift claiming they've 'always tried to be the best parents' to BrooklynVictoria Beckham has spoken publicly about her family’s estrangement from her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, saying she and David have always tried to “protect” and “love” their children.

Read more »

Cruz Beckham shares 'his calls are always ignored' after Victoria breaks silence on Brooklyn feudVictoria Beckham has publicly spoke about the falling out between her eldest son Brooklyn and the rest of the family for the first time

Read more »

David Beckham's Heartfelt and Humorous Birthday Tribute to Victoria: From First Love to Rolls-Royce GagsDavid Beckham celebrated wife Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday with a touching Instagram post, sharing the moment he first fell in love with her and playfully referencing her viral Rolls-Royce anecdote. The tribute included nostalgic photos from their early days and family moments, while sons Romeo and Cruz, along with friends and family, also sent their birthday wishes. The celebrations occur as Victoria recently addressed her relationship with eldest son Brooklyn.

Read more »

David Beckham Shares Humorous and Heartfelt Tributes for Victoria Beckham's 52nd BirthdayDavid Beckham celebrated his wife Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday with a series of nostalgic and playful posts on Instagram. The former footballer shared early memories, including a nod to the iconic Spice Girls music video that first captivated him, and a humorous reference to Victoria's upbringing involving a Rolls-Royce. Family and friends, including sons Romeo and Geri Halliwell, also sent warm birthday messages. Victoria also recently addressed her relationship with eldest son Brooklyn in an interview.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's lavish birthday dinner with family as Brooklyn Beckham snubs tributeVictoria Beckham celebrated her 52nd birthday in Miami with a lavish dinner alongside David, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, as Brooklyn Beckham remained notably silent on social media amid their ongoing family feud

Read more »

Victoria Beckham brings fans inside 'magical' family birthday party amid Brooklyn feudVictoria's eldest child Brooklyn Beckham did not send her a birthday message on social media

Read more »