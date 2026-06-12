Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel Celebrate Two Years with Tribute and Relationship Insights

Cruz Beckham marks his second anniversary with Jackie Apostel through an affectionate Instagram post. Jackie shares details about their meeting in a music studio and clarifies their first date, while also discussing her bond with the Beckham family and the realities of supporting an artist in today's digital age.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel celebrated their second anniversary with a heartfelt social media post, marking two years since their relationship began. The couple, Cruz aged 21 and Jackie aged 30, were first linked in June 2024 after being seen together at the Glastonbury Music Festival.

To commemorate the occasion, Cruz shared an Instagram video featuring intimate moments: Jackie wearing a face mask, a tender kiss between them, and clips from a concert, a childhood photo of Jackie, and a playful dance to Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean.

' His caption expressed deep affection: 'Jackie it's been two years, I love you more than ever, Happy Anniversary my love. I am forever grateful for you. You make me the best version of myself x.

' This public display of affection highlights the strength of their bond. Jackie later provided more context about the origins of their romance during an Instagram Q&A. She revealed they first met in a music studio where they were paired for a writing session. Both shared a passion for music, which quickly turned their collaboration into a close friendship that eventually evolved into romance. The details of their first date became a lighthearted debate between the couple.

Cruz initially claimed it was at a rooftop cinema, but Jackie corrected him, explaining that their late-night studio session, which ended at 3 a.m. without a kiss, did not count as a proper date. She clarified that the next day, they went to a rooftop cinema with a friend named Stella, which she considers their first real date. Cruz interjected that he was nervous, underscoring the genuine connection they felt even then.

Jackie also reflected on her experiences with Cruz's famous family, noting that she is naturally shy but finds confidence in supportive relationships. She mentioned currently watching the TV series 'The OC' with Cruz's younger sister Harper, aged 14, showing a warm integration into the family.

Additionally, Jackie praised artists for their resilience in the face of online negativity, drawing from her perspective as the partner of a musician. She acknowledged the challenges of self-promotion and sustaining belief in one's talent amid constant criticism, expressing admiration for Cruz's dedication following his headline tour with his band The Breakers. Her insights offer a glimpse into the couple's dynamic and the pressures faced by those in the public eye





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