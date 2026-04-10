Cruz Beckham Celebrates New Single with Sun-Drenched Instagram Post and Reveals Personal Insights

Cruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, celebrates his new single, Waste Your Pain, with a revealing Instagram post. He also shares advice from his parents and answers fan questions about his music, personal life, and future album plans.

Cruz Beckham , the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham , has once again captured attention, this time with a sun-drenched, somewhat revealing Instagram post celebrating the release of his third single, Waste Your Pain . The musician, known for baring his soul through his music, took to social media on Friday to mark the occasion by stripping down on a jetty in Miami, a location familiar to the Beckham family due to David's involvement with the MLS football club Inter Miami.

The post, which followed his confirmation of a painful sunburn, showcased a different side of the emerging artist. Along with the celebration of his new music, Cruz engaged in a Q&A session with his followers, revealing insights into his personal life, valuable advice from his parents, and the status of his forthcoming debut album. He's been cultivating a dedicated fanbase since the launch of his debut single in 2025, supported by the global tour with his band, The Breakers. The young Beckham continues to build his career through music, consistently putting out new tracks while keeping his fans engaged with his online presence.\During the social media Q&A, Cruz shared advice passed down from his parents, highlighting the importance of being easy to work with, dedicating oneself to honing one's craft, and practicing kindness. Responding to various inquiries from fans, Cruz also touched upon other areas of his personal life, including a playful response about his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, to a fan's question about how to achieve a certain look. He also revealed that his mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, no longer has tattoos. Furthermore, when questioned about the release date of his debut album, Cruz expressed uncertainty, but promised the continuous release of new songs. His new single, Waste Your Pain, was produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, whose work includes collaborations with Kim Gordon, Joji, and Charli XCX. The single delves into themes of self-love, acceptance, and renewal, reflecting Cruz's artistic growth and his exploration of personal experiences through music. This new single comes after Cruz's critically acclaimed debut headline tour across the UK with The Breakers.\The single release comes after a successful debut headline tour across the UK, with performances praised by critics. The London Standard lauded Cruz's performance as 'impish, likeable, possessed of a clear talent' in their four-star review. CLASH magazine described The Breakers as a band 'on the come up' that focuses on music first, with a tight, energetic set. Metro also mentioned the potential for Cruz to become a rock star, praising his singing and guitar skills. The tour, which included stops at grassroots venues across the UK, culminated in three nights at London's Courtyard Theatre, demonstrating Cruz and The Breakers' growing presence within the music scene. This recent surge of attention highlights Cruz's multifaceted personality, from his musical endeavors to his social media interactions. With the consistent release of new singles and his growing performance experience, Cruz Beckham is shaping up to be a notable figure in the music industry, continuing to draw attention not only for his family name but also for his artistic merit and engaging personal style





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