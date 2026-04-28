Cruz Beckham Channels Michael Jackson for Biopic Premiere as Film Sets Box Office Records

Cruz Beckham dressed as Michael Jackson for a cinema trip to watch the singer’s biopic, which has broken box office records despite controversy over omitted abuse allegations. The film, starring Jaafar Jackson, has earned $217.4 million globally, becoming Lionsgate’s best debut since the pandemic. However, it has faced criticism from Paris Jackson and others for its portrayal of the late pop icon.

Cruz Beckham , the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, made headlines on Monday as he dressed up as the late Michael Jackson for a cinema trip to watch the singer’s highly anticipated biopic.

The young Beckham donned the iconic red leather jacket from Jackson’s 1982 Thriller video, channeling the King of Pop’s legendary style. Alongside his friends, Cruz showcased his best Michael Jackson dance moves, playfully teasing his followers on Instagram Stories with the question, 'Can anybody tell which movie we're gonna watch?

' The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the late pop icon, has already made waves at the box office, raking in an impressive $97 million domestically and $120.4 million internationally, totaling $217.4 million globally. The film’s success marks a significant milestone for Lionsgate, becoming the studio’s best debut since the pandemic and the sixth-biggest opening in its history, surpassing even the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises.

Despite its commercial triumph, the biopic has faced criticism for omitting allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued Michael Jackson in his later years. The decision to exclude these controversies has sparked backlash from critics and even Jackson’s own family. Paris Jackson, the late singer’s daughter, publicly distanced herself from the project, denying any involvement and criticizing the film’s portrayal of her father.

Meanwhile, her brothers, Blanket and Prince Jackson, attended the film’s Berlin premiere, showing their support for the project. The biopic’s production was not without its challenges, as producer Graham King and Lionsgate faced delays due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. Despite the controversy, the film has already set records, becoming the best worldwide opening for a music biopic and surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody’s debut.

With a production budget of $200 million, the movie is expected to continue its box office dominance, especially when it opens in Japan in June. The film’s success underscores the enduring legacy of Michael Jackson, whose influence continues to captivate audiences decades after his death





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