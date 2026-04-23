Cruz Beckham Reaches Out to Estranged Brother Brooklyn Amid Family Feud

Cruz Beckham publicly attempts to reconcile with his brother Brooklyn Beckham following Victoria Beckham's comments on the family's challenging year. Brooklyn previously accused his parents of controlling his life and sabotaging his relationship.

The Beckham family continues to navigate a challenging period as Cruz Beckham , 21, publicly extends an olive branch to his estranged brother, Brooklyn, 27. This gesture follows a recent interview with their mother, Victoria Beckham , 52, where she addressed the family's difficult year and emphasized the importance of protecting their children.

Despite being blocked on social media by Brooklyn, Cruz shared a nostalgic childhood photo featuring himself, Brooklyn, and their brother Romeo, 23, on Instagram, signaling a desire for reconciliation. This isn't the first attempt by Cruz, who previously expressed his love for Brooklyn on his birthday via Instagram and appeared visibly emotional while performing his song 'Loneliest Boy,' widely believed to be inspired by the family rift.

The lyrics of the song hint at the emotional toll the situation is taking on his mother. The current family discord stems from a scathing social media statement released by Brooklyn in January, where he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life and attempting to sabotage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He detailed instances of alleged manipulation, including a last-minute cancellation of Victoria designing Nicola's wedding dress and claims of inappropriate behavior by his mother during his wedding. Following this statement, Brooklyn and Nicola's legal team requested all communication with the Beckhams be channeled through them, and Brooklyn subsequently blocked his parents on Instagram. The Beckhams have reportedly not spoken to Brooklyn since May of the previous year, when he and Nicola skipped David's 50th birthday celebration.

Victoria, in her recent interview, highlighted the strong bond she shares with David and their reliance on each other for support, emphasizing their commitment to protecting their children and maintaining a sense of humor amidst the turmoil. Victoria's comments on the Today show underscored the family's resilience and their focus on mutual support. She and David have leaned on their families and close friends during this difficult time, prioritizing their children's well-being.

She also spoke about the importance of supporting each other's ambitions and striving to be the best versions of themselves. Brooklyn's detailed six-page letter outlined years of perceived control and manipulation, accusing his parents of prioritizing their public image over genuine family relationships. He expressed a firm stance against reconciliation, asserting his independence and a desire to speak his truth.

The situation remains complex, with Cruz's continued attempts at connection juxtaposed against Brooklyn's resolute stance and the Beckhams' efforts to navigate the public scrutiny surrounding their family matters. The family's story continues to unfold, highlighting the challenges of fame, family dynamics, and the search for individual autonomy





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beckham Family Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham Cruz Beckham Family Feud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria's comments on 'challenging' family feudBrooklyn Beckham is 'tired' of family feud after months of rumours over wedding drama as Victoria Beckham speaks out for first time

Read more »

Inside Victoria and David Beckham's near-miss with BrooklynVictoria and David Beckham had hoped their latest trip overseas to Miami would reunite them with their estranged son Brooklyn. Read the full story on heat.

Read more »

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share Loving Photos Amid Family FeudBrooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcase their affection on social media as Victoria Beckham discusses a 'challenging' year and the importance of protecting her children, following a public family rift.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's Sadness Reveals Deep Rift with Brooklyn and Nicola PeltzA year after losing contact with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly heartbroken. The situation came to light during Victoria's Netflix documentary premiere, where Brooklyn's absence was keenly felt, highlighting a family feud that shows no signs of resolution.

Read more »

Brooklyn Beckham's Pasta Video Sparks Debate Over Cooking Skills and Family RiftA recent cooking video posted by Brooklyn Beckham has drawn attention not only to his culinary abilities, but also to the ongoing family feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. Online commentary focused on his 'basic' cooking skills and the sentimental value of a luxury watch gifted by his father.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham addresses how she and David have dealt with public Brooklyn feudShe was asked to talk about her and her husband's 'challenging year', which included their eldest son, Brooklyn, speaking out against them

Read more »