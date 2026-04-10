Cruz Beckham Releases Wacky New Music Video Amidst Family Feud

Cruz Beckham drops the music video for 'Waste Your Pain,' while brother Brooklyn continues to make public statements regarding his family.

Cruz Beckham unveiled his new music video for his latest single, Waste Your Pain , offering fans a glimpse into his artistic journey. The video features Cruz in a visually striking performance, channeling a classic cinematic vibe. This release is a significant step in Cruz's rapidly developing musical career, solidifying his position in the industry.

The track, recorded with his band The Breakers, explores themes of self-love, acceptance, and renewal following a toxic breakup, resonating with a broad audience. The music video, a vibrant and energetic visual accompaniment, was filmed on the road and includes Cruz's bandmates, enhancing the creative dynamic. The project was produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, experienced names in the music scene. The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their appreciation for the song and the accompanying video. The release follows his critically acclaimed debut headline tour across the UK, which included performances at grassroots venues and wrapped up with a successful series of shows at London's Courtyard Theatre. Critics have praised Cruz's performance style and musical talent. The success of the tour and the positive reception of Waste Your Pain have solidified Cruz's momentum in the music industry. The single's release further showcases Cruz’s evolving artistry and his commitment to creating engaging music and compelling visual experiences for his growing fanbase. \The video’s release comes at a time when family dynamics are very visible. Cruz's brother, Brooklyn Beckham, has recently made headlines, offering a window into the strained relationship with his family. Brooklyn, the aspiring chef, shared a heartfelt message on social media for his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife, Nicola Peltz. In the message, he speaks of their shared experiences and strengthens their bond. Brooklyn has been making his feelings clear through various public statements and gestures over the past years, including comments about the wedding and family relationships. These remarks have repeatedly thrown light on the reported family conflicts. Brooklyn's fourth anniversary post follows previous instances where he seemed to indirectly address his relationship with his family. These actions have intensified the public's perception of the family's internal affairs. \The contrasting actions of Cruz and Brooklyn offer insight into the Beckham family's current state. While Cruz is focusing on his music and creative endeavors, Brooklyn's actions suggest continued distance and separation. The ongoing public scrutiny surrounding the family is heightened by the contrasting paths taken by the siblings. Brooklyn is also showcasing his new tattoo which says ‘Our little bubble’. This new inking, dedicated to his wife, adds to the narrative of his current focus. The focus on his career also gives insight into his life. His latest venture into the culinary world with his hot sauce, Cloud 23, named after his father's jersey number, is another example of his entrepreneurial spirit. The contrasting choices in both careers and family life are interesting. With Cruz's focus on music and Brooklyn's career, their lives are very different. The differing approaches highlight the complex dynamics within the Beckham family, keeping them in the public eye





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