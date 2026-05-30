Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel plugs brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel attended the launch event of her boyfriend's brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra and shared a photo on Instagram. She wore a striking green and yellow Brazil-inspired jacket and Cruz opted for a white England look.

Cruz Beckham 's girlfriend Jackie Apostel plugged his brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra after attending its launch event. The music producer, 30, modelled a stylish sports jacket from the new collection in a loved-up snap alongside David and Victoria's youngest son Cruz, 21, which she shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Jackie wore the striking green and yellow Brazil inspired jacket with jeans, while Cruz opted for an equally stylish white England look. She posed up a storm at the swanky event and also shared a snap of Romeo, who has co-founded the brand alongside pal Justin Saul, giving a speech to his guests. She captioned the post: '@intra wowwww. @romeobeckham @justinsaul so happy for u guys'.

'Just the beginning to something beautiful. can’t wait for the world to get their hands on these. ps- notice the 5 stars on that brazil on'. Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel plugged his brother Romeo's new new sportswear label with Intra on Saturday (Jackie and Cruz pictured). The music producer, 30, modelled a stylish sports jacket from the new collection in a loved-up snap alongside Cruz, 21, which she shared to Instagram on Saturday (Romeo pictured).

Romeo has been teasing the football-inspired fashion project, which features retro-inspired apparel influenced by iconic England, Brazil and USA kits. He was joined by his girlfriend Kim Turnbull on Thursday night as he quietly soft-launched the new brand in what appears to be his first independent business project. Far from a glitzy celebrity launch, the low-key event took place on a public street, centred around an illuminated van displaying the brand's logo and launch details.

While his famous family were absent as they continue their holiday in Ibiza, Romeo was joined by close friends and girlfriend Kim. The London-based model and DJ turned heads in a daring outfit as she went braless beneath a cropped black vest and ripped faded jeans.

Meanwhile Romeo wore one of the England jackets from the collection alongside a cropped pair of grey Intra jogging bottoms and white trainers. Despite the London heat he also added a black beanie hat as he posed for snaps with fans. Jackie wore the striking green and yellow Brazil inspired jacket with jeans , while Cruz opted for an equally stylish white England look.

She posed up a storm at the swanky event and also shared a snap of Romeo, who has co-founded the brand alongside pal Justin Saul, giving a speech to his guests. She captioned the post: '@intra wowwww. @romeobeckham @justinsaul so happy for u guys. Just the beginning to something beautiful.

The couple looked smitten, sharing affectionate moments outside a busy Soho pub, where Romeo enjoyed drinks with friends. Later in the evening, Romeo returned to the launch site with Kim, who was seen snapping photographs of him beside the Intra display. With an estimated net worth of $5 million and a growing interest in fashion, Romeo appears determined to carve out a name for himself beyond the Beckham brand.

Back in February Romeo hinted at a mystery project in the works as he shared a snap of a document he was reading. Meanwhile he has already worked with a range of fashion brands including Burberry, Canada Goose and Puma. Elsewhere the Beckhams have been soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean as they cruise around the Balearics on a family holiday.

Romeo showed the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David in Instagram snaps on Saturday. Taking to her social media, Victoria shared a collection of candid snaps from the holiday as David and Romeo showcased their impressive tattooed physiques while in their swim shorts. The former Spice Girl, 52, also shared a loved up snap of her and David as they enjoyed the sunset from their £16million super yacht.

In another fun snap, Harper, 14, wrapped up in a towel as she made a face at the camera after a day in the sun





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruz Beckham Jackie Apostel Romeo Beckham Intra Sportswear Label Brazil-Inspired Jacket England Look Swanky Event Public Street Illuminated Van Launch Details Low-Key Event Public Street Illuminated Van Launch Details Fashion Project Retro-Inspired Apparel Iconic England Brazil And USA Kits London-Based Model DJ Tattooed Physiques £16Million Super Yacht Balearics On A Family Holiday Sunbathed In The Sea With His Dad David Enjoying The Sunset From Their £16Million Supe Harper 14 Wrapping Up In A Towel As She Made A Face At T

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