Cruz Beckham's Girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, Stuns in Bikini While Cruz Shares Family Advice and Makes Revelations

Jackie Apostel, the girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, showcases her figure in a bikini at the Miami mansion, while Cruz shares advice from his parents and makes a racy confession. The article covers Apostel's social media activity, Cruz's Q&A session with fans, and the couple's response to age-gap criticism. The article also touches upon Cruz's recent performance where he struggled to contain his emotions.

Music producer Jackie Apostel , girlfriend of Cruz Beckham , was seen enjoying the sun at the Beckham's opulent £60 million Miami mansion, showcasing her amazing figure in a green strapless bikini. She shared sizzling Instagram snaps on Thursday, highlighting her natural beauty and revealing she was wearing Hailey Bieber's Rhode blush. The post garnered approval from Victoria Beckham , who commented with two red heart emojis.

Apostel also shared a selfie on Instagram Stories wearing a hydration sheet face mask while relaxing in bed. This follows a racy confession made by Cruz about their sex life. Earlier in the week, Cruz, the youngest son of the Beckham family, engaged in a question-and-answer session with fans on social media. He also responded to a question about his holiday snaps from last year, when he was seen wearing Prada pants and blue Speedos during the family's summer vacation. In the session, one fan asked how to become 'bulge of the year,' to which Cruz replied, 'That is a question for Jackie Apostel'. He also shared the valuable advice he received from his parents, Victoria and David: 'Be easy to work with, work on your craft until you're the best you can be, always be kind.' Cruz also revealed that his Spice Girl mother no longer has any tattoos and that his debut album release date is still unknown, but he promised consistent new song releases.\Cruz and Jackie have been together since October 2024, when they went Instagram official. They were first spotted together at Glastonbury, and their relationship has steadily grown stronger, despite their ten-year age difference. The couple has faced some criticism regarding their age gap, but Cruz has always responded with humor and wit. In a recent TikTok video where Cruz made pancakes for Jackie, one user commented sarcastically, comparing the situation to a son cooking for his mother. Cruz quickly retorted with a humorous reference to his mother Victoria Beckham's diet, showing his sharp wit and unwavering support for his girlfriend. In a recent tour, Cruz also hit back at a troll's comment about his age gap with girlfriend Jackie by making a quip about his mother's famously limited diet. The musician went Instagram official with the music producer in October 2024 after first being spotted together at Glastonbury, and they have been going from strength-to-strength ever since, despite being a decade apart in age.\During a recent performance at London's Courtyard Theatre, Cruz struggled to contain his emotions while performing a song believed to be about his older brother's ongoing family estrangement. The song, titled 'Loneliest Boy,' seemed to stir strong emotions within him, leading to tears during the performance. With his brother Romeo and parents David and Victoria Beckham present in the audience, Cruz appeared to be overwhelmed by the song's poignant lyrics. Bandmate Dan Ewins offered support by placing an arm around Cruz's shoulders, providing reassurance during the emotional moment. The emotional performance and the vulnerable display of his feelings highlighted the personal significance of the song for Cruz and the emotional struggles he might be facing. The song's chorus includes the lyrics 'Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart,' further underscoring the deep emotion attached to the song and the ongoing family dynamics





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