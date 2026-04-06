Cruz Beckham's Girlfriend Shares Easter Snap, Leading to Family Foodie Fun and Brotherly Banter

Jackie Apostel, girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, shared a racy Easter photo sparking reactions about age gap and family dynamics. Cruz responded to a troll's comment referencing Victoria Beckham's diet. Fans reacted to Cruz's cooking skills, contrasting with brother Brooklyn's culinary endeavors.

Jackie Apostel , the girlfriend of Cruz Beckham , turned heads with a racy Easter photo shared on Instagram on Monday. The music producer, currently enjoying a stay at the Beckham family's £60 million Miami mansion, was pictured relaxing in white lace pyjamas, complete with blue bunny ears, embracing the Easter spirit.

The post, which offered a glimpse into her Easter weekend with Cruz, who made her breakfast, also featured the Beckham family, including Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, watching the sunset from a dock. Apostel's post followed Cruz's witty response to a troll who commented on their age difference, referencing his mother Victoria Beckham's famously strict diet. Cruz, 21, and Apostel, 30, have been together since October 2024, after being first spotted at Glastonbury. They've faced comments about their age gap, particularly on Cruz's TikTok video of him making pancakes for Apostel. Responding to a user's comment that alluded to the age difference, Cruz quipped about his mother, Victoria Beckham's, diet. Victoria Beckham, known for her disciplined eating habits, has famously maintained a diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables for 25 years. The fashion designer, 51, even avoids indulging on her birthday, opting for a watermelon cake decorated with just strawberries and blueberries. She avoids food cooked in oil, butter, or sauces, and doesn't eat red meat or dairy, describing herself as a restaurant's worst nightmare. In a previous interview, Victoria explained that despite her husband's claims of her food habits being boring, she consumes a lot of healthy fat, such as fish, avocado, and nuts and does detoxes. During her Netflix documentary, Victoria bravely admitted that her dietary habits are due to an eating disorder since her childhood. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Cruz's cooking video and poked fun at his estranged older brother Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria. Brooklyn, 27, who frequently shares his culinary creations on social media, has faced mockery for his 'out of touch' recipes, often using expensive ingredients, or being 'embarrassingly' simple. Fans took to the comments, playfully contrasting Cruz's cooking with Brooklyn's past culinary endeavors. The youngest Beckham was ever the doting boyfriend as he filmed himself whipping up pancakes for Jackie, writing in the caption: 'She wants crepe, she got em.' This led to a range of funny comments from the users.\Following the Easter snap and the playful banter on social media, the Beckham family continues to be a subject of public fascination. The dynamics between the family members, including their romantic partners and their individual pursuits, remain a topic of interest. The recent events highlight the contrast between Cruz's actions and Brooklyn's public image, creating further discussion and engagement. It demonstrates how fans engage with the family and share their thoughts. The reaction showcases the Beckham's enduring presence in the public eye and their ability to generate widespread discussion across social media platforms. The public continues to watch the family with a critical and often humorous eye.\The overall narrative of this incident paints a portrait of a modern family navigating public scrutiny, romantic relationships, and individual interests in the spotlight. The story highlights the way families adapt their image to a social media dominated public space. The responses from Cruz and the comments from fans demonstrate the different ways that the public relates to the family, through humour, criticism, and sometimes a genuine sense of curiosity. The contrast between the two Beckham sons’ cooking efforts, and the references to Victoria Beckham's diet, serve as examples of how families are seen through public eyes. The story also shows how the Beckhams utilize platforms like Instagram and TikTok to connect with and respond to their audience. The story highlights the continuous interplay between public and private life, creating an ongoing narrative that keeps the Beckham family in the public’s attention





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