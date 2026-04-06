Cruz Beckham's Girlfriend Shares Easter Snap, Leading to a Family-Focused Social Media Buzz

Jackie Apostel, girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, shared an Easter photo on Instagram, stirring a buzz that included the Beckham family in Miami. Cruz responded to age gap criticism with a quip about Victoria Beckham's diet, while fans poked fun at Brooklyn's cooking skills.

Jackie Apostel , the girlfriend of Cruz Beckham , recently shared a series of Instagram posts showcasing her Easter weekend. Apostel, who is currently staying with the Beckham family at their luxurious Miami mansion, posted a racy snap in white lace pyjamas, complete with blue bunny ears, capturing the attention of her followers.

The music producer appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her time in the United States, offering a glimpse into her Easter festivities with Cruz, who even prepared breakfast for her. The Beckham family, including Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, were also spotted enjoying the sunset from a dock, further highlighting the family's shared holiday experience. Apostel's post follows a recent incident where Cruz defended his relationship with Apostel against trolls criticizing their age gap. He responded with humor, referencing his mother Victoria Beckham's famously strict diet, showcasing his quick wit and affectionate nature towards his partner.\This incident comes on the heels of the couple facing criticism about their age difference on social media. Cruz shared a TikTok video of himself preparing pancakes for Apostel, leading to a comment that jested about their age gap. Cruz swiftly replied with a humorous reference to his mother Victoria Beckham's dietary habits, demonstrating his ability to brush off negative comments. The couple began their relationship in October 2024, after being spotted together at Glastonbury, and their relationship has grown stronger since then. Victoria Beckham has a very disciplined eating style. As her husband David revealed that Victoria has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years. Victoria has shared that her choices are a result of battling an eating disorder since childhood. Victoria previously mentioned that she consumes a diet consisting of ‘healthy fat’ like fish, avocado, and nuts and does not drink alcohol on a regular basis. In her Netflix documentary, Victoria bravely shared the details of her eating habits.\Furthermore, the online conversation shifted to Cruz's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who is known for his attempts at sharing culinary content. Many fans found his cooking efforts humorous and out of touch because of ingredients and the simplicity of his recipes. This led to a wave of supportive comments on Cruz's cooking video. The fans took to the comments to quip. The lighthearted banter highlights the varying interests and public perceptions of the Beckham family members. The entire affair has generated amusement and further underscores the public's fascination with the Beckham family, their lifestyle, and their interactions, both on and offline. It highlights the complexities and nuances of public life and how the family navigated the challenges. The social media landscape, with its constant stream of information and instant commentary, continues to shape the family’s narrative and how they interact with their fan base





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