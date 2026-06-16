Cruz Beckham's Girlfriend Shows Support for Victoria Beckham's Makeup Amid Brooklyn's Cryptic Post

Jackie Apostel promotes Victoria Beckham's contour stylus on Instagram shortly after Brooklyn Beckham's cryptic ad referencing family estrangement.

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel , has publicly shown support for Victoria Beckham 's makeup line by promoting her contour stylus on social media. The 30-year-old music producer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a clip of herself applying the £38 beauty stick to her cheeks, eyelids, the bridge of her nose, and lips for a sun-kissed look.

She captioned the clip: '@victoriabeckham did I do it right?

' This gesture comes just hours after the Beckhams' eldest son, Brooklyn, made a cryptic and seemingly critical Instagram post aimed at his parents, David and Victoria. In a sponsored video for a food delivery service tied to the World Cup, Brooklyn smirked and said: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

' The clip ends with a message: 'It's complicated. More soon,' hinting at further cryptic content. This has fueled speculation about an ongoing rift within the Beckham family, as Brooklyn has reportedly declined multiple opportunities to reconcile with his parents, siblings, and grandparents. Friends of the Beckhams expressed shock at Brooklyn's advert.

One told the Daily Mail: 'To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents inconsolable is shocking. Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.

' Brooklyn is set to benefit financially from the DoorDash deal, despite an individual net worth of £7.4 million. The video contained several seemingly intentional jabs, such as Brooklyn replacing the £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gifted by his father with a new one on his coffee table, and a stack of unopened letters, possibly symbolizing his refusal to communicate with his family.

This follows a recent incident where his 14-year-old sister, Harper, visited his Beverly Hills home to deliver a handwritten note but was upset to find he was not there. The public reaction to Brooklyn's post was largely negative, with fans accusing him of disrespecting his parents. Comments included: 'You knew what you were doing with this commercial'; 'Am I the only one who finds the irony in him doing this ad?

'; 'Desperate'; 'This is so disturbing'; and 'Cliff hanger. ' Some noticed the intentionally placed items on the table, like the watch and camera. The backlash was so intense that Brooklyn restricted comments on his Instagram to only those he follows. In response to Harper's visit, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz's camp accused the Beckhams of using Harper as a pawn.

Friends of David and Victoria countered, calling it a 'nasty accusation levelled at an innocent young girl' and emphasized that Harper simply misses her brother. They also claimed Brooklyn has not accepted any contact from Harper or his grandparents since the falling out, and it was later revealed that Brooklyn was not even in California at the time of Harper's visit





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