Cruz Beckham Shares Parental Advice and Opens Up About Personal Life

Cruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, reveals advice from his parents, discusses his relationship with Jackie Apostel, and shares insights into his music and family dynamics, including dealing with family estrangement. The article touches on his career, personal life, and familial relationships, offering a glimpse into the youngest Beckham's life.

Cruz Beckham , the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham , recently engaged in a candid question and answer session with fans on social media. During this interaction, he shared valuable advice instilled in him by his parents and also made a playful remark regarding his personal life with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel .

Cruz, who recently concluded his first UK tour with his band The Breakers, revealed the core principles his parents emphasized: 'Be easy to work with, work on your craft until you're the best you can be, always be kind.' This advice underscores the values of hard work, professionalism, and kindness that have been central to the Beckham family's success and public image. The Q&A also touched upon lighthearted topics, including a playful question about 'bulge of the year,' which Cruz humorously deflected to his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. He also confirmed that his mother, Victoria Beckham, no longer has any tattoos. Additionally, Cruz addressed queries about the release of his debut album, stating that while he doesn't have a specific release date yet, fans can expect new songs consistently. \Further adding to the news, his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, shared a racy Easter-themed snapshot on Instagram, showcasing her enjoying the Easter bank holiday weekend with Cruz at the Beckham family's Miami mansion. The post generated buzz, reflecting their relationship's public visibility. This public display of affection and their shared experiences emphasize the strength of their bond, especially given the backdrop of their age difference. Moreover, the couple has addressed the criticism they have received regarding their age gap. Cruz showcased his quick wit by clapping back at a troll's comment on their age difference by playfully referencing his mother's famous diet. This demonstrated his ability to navigate public commentary with humor. Cruz and Jackie's relationship continues to gain public attention and become a topic of conversation. The couple went Instagram official in October 2024 after first being spotted together at Glastonbury, and they have been going from strength-to-strength ever since, despite being a decade apart in age.\In a separate incident during a recent tour performance, Cruz struggled to contain his emotions while performing a song believed to be about his family's estrangement. The song, 'Loneliest Boy', is widely interpreted as alluding to the continuing absence of his older brother. The emotional depth of the performance was evident as Cruz appeared to struggle to hold back tears, prompting a supportive gesture from his bandmate. This public display of vulnerability during his performance showed his struggle dealing with this sensitive issue within the family. His family, including his parents and brother Romeo, were present during the performance, showing their support. The lyrics of 'Loneliest Boy,' particularly the line 'Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart,' further emphasize the song's connection to family dynamics. This incident highlights the challenges faced by the Beckham family amidst the ongoing family tensions, adding a layer of depth to the public perception of their lives





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