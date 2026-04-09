Crypto Billionaire Returns to Britain to Fund Nigel Farage's Reform Party

Ben Delo, a cryptocurrency billionaire, is returning to the UK from Hong Kong to donate to Nigel Farage's Reform party. This move comes amid Labour plans to cap donations from expats. Delo sees this as a 'rigged game'.

Ben Delo , a cryptocurrency billionaire and one of Britain's youngest self-made billionaires, is returning to the UK from Hong Kong with the express purpose of donating to the Reform party, headed by Nigel Farage . This move is intended to build a significant financial resource for the party ahead of the upcoming general election.

Delo's decision is particularly noteworthy given the backdrop of proposed changes to electoral finance regulations by the Labour party, which would limit the amount of money that can be donated to political parties from British citizens residing overseas to £100,000. These plans have been perceived by Delo and others as a deliberate attempt to hinder Reform's ability to compete effectively, particularly given the party's reliance on substantial donations from wealthy individuals. Delo has voiced his opposition to the proposed cap, accusing Labour leader Keir Starmer of manipulating legislation to disadvantage the most popular opposition party and characterizing the situation as a 'rigged game'. Prior to the potential implementation of the changes, Delo had already donated £4 million to Reform, and he hopes his return will inspire other wealthy expats to follow suit in a bid to challenge Starmer's perceived efforts to influence the election outcome. Delo's stance reflects a broader concern about what he views as a lack of a level playing field in British politics and a desire to see Reform empowered to counter what he considers to be the shortcomings of the established political order. He believes that the Reform party is the only one acknowledging and tackling the full scale of the problems facing the UK.\Delo's return has been met with enthusiasm from Nigel Farage, who believes the billionaire's support will be instrumental in attracting the skilled individuals and talents necessary for the party to prepare for government. Delo, an Oxford graduate who was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at a young age, has also expressed his frustration with what he perceives as a 'chronically dishonest' culture within government. He suggests that the complex and often confusing language used by politicians makes it difficult for individuals on the autism spectrum to understand the true meanings and intentions behind political discourse. Delo contrasts this with what he sees as Nigel Farage's plain-speaking approach, which he believes is more accessible and transparent. He points to the discussions around transgender rights as an example of a contentious issue where the nuances of the debate can be challenging for those with autism spectrum disorders to navigate. Delo, who has a history in finance, having worked for companies like IBM and JP Morgan before establishing his own successful cryptocurrency platform Bitmex, said the political arena is 'stressful for most people, but for anyone wired for truth-seeking, it's downright impossible'. He has a history of charitable giving, having donated significant funds to research, education, and causes related to autism and free speech. Delo was fined by the US for non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations, but was later pardoned by Donald Trump. His decision to become politically active stems from a desire to address what he views as the self-deception of the elites and to contribute to solving the problems facing Britain. He also admires Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Rupert Lowe, who set up the Restore Britain party after falling out with Reform.\Delo’s views reflect a critical assessment of the current political landscape and a desire to see significant change in the way the country is governed. He is placing a considerable financial bet on the Reform party's ability to challenge the established political parties. He is particularly focused on what he sees as a lack of honesty and transparency in government and is attracted to Farage's plain-speaking style. Delo's move could have significant repercussions for the forthcoming election, by providing Reform with a substantial financial boost, allowing them to enhance their campaigning and outreach capabilities. The response to Delo's return will be a critical case of how money can influence UK elections. The Labour Party's planned cap on donations is a direct response to the issue of expat funding and it remains to be seen how effective this policy will prove to be. The issue of expat funding and political donations is sure to be at the forefront of the political discussion as the election approaches. Overall, Delo's decision underscores the growing importance of financial resources in modern politics and highlights the ongoing debate about the role of wealthy individuals in influencing electoral outcomes. Furthermore, his stated admiration for individuals from across the political spectrum demonstrates a nuanced approach to political engagement, reflecting a broader disillusionment with the status quo and a willingness to explore alternative solutions to Britain's challenges





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Reform Party Nigel Farage Ben Delo Political Donations Expat Funding Election Keir Starmer Cryptocurrency British Politics

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