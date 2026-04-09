Cryptographers Place Bet on the Quantum Computing Threat

Two prominent cryptographers have placed a public wager on the timeline of quantum computers' ability to break existing encryption algorithms. The wager reflects ongoing debate about the urgency of the quantum threat and the need for Post-Quantum Cryptography.

Quantum computing presents a complex paradox for cryptography, simultaneously a looming threat and a currently inconsequential technology for decryption. This uncertainty has spurred a debate, now culminating in a wager between two prominent cryptographers, regarding the timeline of quantum computers' impact on existing cryptographic methods.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been actively promoting the development of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) for a decade, driven by the anticipation that quantum computers will eventually be capable of breaking encryption algorithms currently in use. However, considerable skepticism persists regarding the immediacy of this threat. A recent revision of estimates for the quantum computing resources needed to solve the elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem (ECDLP-256), a core element of elliptic curve cryptography, suggests the requirement for fewer physical qubits than initially thought. This, while indicating progress in quantum computing capabilities, doesn't immediately clarify when quantum computers will become a practical cryptographic threat. NIST aims to phase out quantum-vulnerable algorithms by 2035, a timeline that many within the security industry believe to be reasonable while other express concern regarding the potential urgency of the situation. \This debate takes center stage with a public wager. Filippo Valsorda, a cryptography engineer and open-source maintainer formerly at Google, cited observations by Scott Aaronson, a leading expert in quantum computing, and emphasizes the need for serious consideration of PQC. Valsorda states that the risk of the current predictions being correct is now unacceptable. This prompts Matthew Green, a computer science professor at Johns Hopkins University, to counter with a bold bet, anticipating no practically relevant quantum computer by 2029 or even 2035. The terms of the wager are now being formalized. Specifically, Green is betting against the feasibility of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) by a specified date. The wager involves the recovery of cryptographic secrets or private keys, thereby highlighting the practical implications of a quantum computer's ability to break modern cryptography. Green is on the hook to pay if a shared secret from X25519, a widely utilized elliptic curve algorithm, is recovered through classical or quantum means. This highlights the practical implications of quantum decryption.\The core of the wager lies in the different perspectives on the pace of progress. Green is essentially wagering that advances in cryptanalysis, the study of breaking cryptographic systems, will reveal weaknesses in Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation (ML-KEM) before quantum systems can practically exploit those weaknesses. ML-KEM is a quantum-resistant algorithm. The wager serves as a proxy for the broader uncertainty within the cryptographic community regarding the timing of the quantum threat and the preparedness of existing cryptographic infrastructure. The agreement to the wager includes the implications of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC), that will be able to decrypt the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) protecting that private key, enabling the theft of the funds. The ongoing discussion between Valsorda and Green and others in the community provides a valuable view of the competing approaches to quantum computer security and the differing estimations of when the threat from quantum computers will become real





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