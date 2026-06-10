Crystal Hefner Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $3.5 Million Amid New Chapter

The widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has put her luxurious Hollywood Hills residence on the market for $3.5 million, shortly after marrying businessman James Ward. The three-bedroom property, located near the iconic Playboy Mansion, features high-end finishes, advanced security, and extensive outdoor amenities. This sale follows Hefner's candid memoir detailing her experiences at the Playboy Mansion and signals a fresh start after years in the public eye.

Crystal Hefner , the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner , has listed her Mediterranean-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.5 million. The property, spanning 2,233 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offers panoramic city views and a heightened sense of privacy.

Notable security features include a state-of-the-art system and rolling bullet-resistant shutters. High-end finishes throughout include walnut hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, artisan tilework, and Waterworks fixtures. The chef's kitchen boasts Viking appliances and a built-in Liebherr refrigerator, integrated into bespoke cabinetry. The house also features a whole-house Aquasana water filtration system and an IQAir-filtered HVAC setup.

Outdoor amenities include a pool, decorative fountains, multiple fireplaces, and several terraces. The listing comes just months after Hefner's marriage to Hawaii businessman James Ward in April 2024 on the Cook Island of Aitutaki. This marks a new personal chapter for Hefner, who was married to Hugh Hefner until his death in 2017.

Her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, published in 2024, described feeling trapped during her marriage and claimed the Playboy Mansion had fallen into disrepair. The property she is selling is located steps from the legendary Playboy Mansion, which underwent a multi-year renovation after its $100 million sale to Greek billionaire Daren Metropoulos in 2016.

Metropoulos, whose family has invested in brands like Hostess and Pabst, was permitted to let Hefner remain in the mansion until his death before beginning the restoration. The mansion's modernization preserved historic elements while updating the estate. Hefner's move to sell her home and her marriage to Ward represent a significant departure from her previous life with Hugh Hefner, whom she married in 2012 when she was 26 and he was 86





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Crystal Hefner Hugh Hefner Playboy Mansion Hollywood Hills James Ward Real Estate Memoir Only Say Good Things

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