Crystal Palace Linked with Former Chelsea Manager, Santos Could Follow

Following his sacking from Chelsea, the 41-year-old manager is being considered for the vacant managerial position at Crystal Palace. This potential move could lead to a reunion with Brazilian midfielder Santos, who enjoyed a positive relationship with the manager during their time together at Chelsea and Strasbourg. However, interest from Coventry City could complicate any potential deal for Santos.

The recent dismissal of 41-year-old manager from Chelsea following a 3-0 defeat at Brighton has immediately sparked speculation about his future, with a potential swift return to the Premier League at Crystal Palace emerging as a strong possibility.

Crystal Palace have been actively seeking a replacement for Oliver Glasner for several months, and a number of candidates, including Thomas Frank and Robbie Keane, have been considered. However, the former Chelsea boss is now gaining traction as a leading contender, a development that is likely to have caught the attention of Brazilian midfielder Santos. Santos experienced a shift in his playing opportunities during the manager’s brief tenure at Stamford Bridge, starting 14 games across all competitions.

Prior to this, he had struggled to secure consistent league starts earlier in the season. The midfielder’s situation is further complicated by the fact that the manager previously held him in high regard during their encounter when his Strasbourg side faced Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League.

Crystal Palace’s leadership team are known to be admirers of the former Derby County and Hull City manager, and are potentially considering a proactive move to appoint him as their new manager before the start of the next season. This potential appointment is particularly significant for Santos, who has a strong and positive relationship with the manager. The 21-year-old publicly praised his former boss in November, describing him as “amazing” and characterizing their working relationship as “perfect”.

This close bond suggests that if the manager were to take the helm at Selhurst Park, a subsequent move to bring Santos with him would be a distinct possibility. Santos has only started five Premier League games this season, and he understands the need for regular playing time to continue his development.

Therefore, he is likely to closely monitor the manager’s next career step, as it could open doors to either a loan or a permanent transfer. However, Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Santos is not without potential obstacles. Coventry City, recently promoted to the Premier League, are reportedly prepared to invest significantly in an attempt to retain his services.

Steve Parish and the Crystal Palace ownership group are keen to secure the Brazilian midfielder, but this could be complicated by Coventry’s determination to keep him. Crucially, a move for Santos appears heavily contingent on the appointment of the former Chelsea manager. The appeal of playing under a manager who demonstrably trusts him and can unlock his full potential could be a decisive factor for Santos.

If Crystal Palace chooses to pursue a different managerial candidate, Santos is likely to remain with Chelsea. The situation is dynamic, with several factors at play, and the coming weeks will be crucial in determining both the manager’s and Santos’s futures. The potential synergy between the manager’s arrival at Selhurst Park and Santos’s subsequent transfer represents a compelling narrative, but it is by no means a foregone conclusion.

The interest from Coventry City adds another layer of complexity, highlighting the competition for a promising young talent





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