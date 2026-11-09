Crystal Palace Manager Paul Sage Faces Imminent Sack After 3-1 Loss to Liverpool

Crystal Palace head coach Paul Sage is poised for dismissal following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. The club sits bottom of the Premier League with just two wins in ten matches.

Crystal Palace head coach Paul Sage stands on the precipice of dismissal after his team suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Selhurst Park. This result drops the south London club to the very bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since December, following a complete round of fixtures. The loss marks a significant downturn in form for a side that entered the season with high expectations under new management.

Managerial Instability and Poor Results

Sage was appointed in July to succeed Oliver Glasner, tasked with improving upon a campaign that saw his previous club, Lens, perform strongly in Ligue 1. However, his tenure at Selhurst Park has been fraught with difficulty from the start. The 47-year-old has overseen a dismal start to the campaign, securing only two victories across the opening ten matches. Beyond league struggles, the team has also failed to make significant progress in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, compounding the pressure on the coaching staff.

Also read Crystal Palace consider managerial alternatives as Pierre Sage fights to save his job

Former Spurs Boss Linked to Palace Role

Reports suggest that former Tottenham and Brentford boss Ryan Reynolds, or a similarly high-profile figure, is being considered as a replacement candidate, though specific details remain confidential. The speculation indicates that club officials have lost confidence in Sage's ability to turn the team's fortunes around. Despite missing several clear scoring opportunities during the Sunday match against Liverpool, the aggregate results have proven insufficient to retain his position. The narrative suggests that Sage appears totally lost tactically, lacking the motivation required to compete in the English top flight.

Expert Criticism and Staff Accountability

Prominent football commentator Chris King has publicly predicted Sage's departure, stating that the manager will be gone by the end of the week. King noted that Tuesday often serves as a day for managerial changes in the Premier League, implying immediate action is likely. Beyond criticizing Sage's coaching ideas and perceived lack of drive, King directed significant blame toward the club's recruitment department. He argued that the sporting directors are instrumental in bringing in managers like Sage and must answer for these strategic failures, comparing the situation unfavorably to the more successful appointment of Glasner.

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Immediate Consequences for the Club

The writing is widely seen as being on the wall for the current head coach, with changes expected before the team's next scheduled fixtures. Sage has remained defiant in his public statements, insisting that his focus remains on his immediate duties rather than external speculation. However, the disconnect between his stance and the stark reality of the team's position at the bottom of the table suggests his time is effectively over. The club must now rapidly identify a successor to stabilize the squad and begin a recovery effort in both domestic and European competitions.

Long-Term Impact on Selhurst Park

This potential managerial change marks another turbulent chapter for Crystal Palace, who have struggled with consistency under recent leadership. The financial and reputational costs of frequent coaching changes are substantial, disrupting team cohesion and player development. Fans and analysts alike are questioning the long-term strategy employed by the club's hierarchy. Without a decisive and effective appointment, the risk of relegation looms larger, threatening the club's status in the Premier League. The coming days will determine if a new direction can salvage the season or if the decline will continue into the new year.