Crystal Palace is considering several candidates including Pierre Sage, Frank Lampard, and Kieran McKenna to replace Oliver Glasner. Meanwhile, a former manager linked to the role reflects on his own puzzling sacking and open future.

Crystal Palace is actively seeking a new manager following the impending departure of Oliver Glasner at the end of his contract. The club's initial pursuit of Andoni Iraola has hit a significant obstacle, with the Rayo Vallecano manager now reportedly considering an approach from Liverpool .

This development has opened the field to several other candidates. Among the names being linked are Pierre Sage, the current manager of French club Lens, with Palace said to be 'exploring a move for' him. Other potential appointments include Frank Lampard, currently at Coventry City, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town, and the experienced Thomas Frank, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur. All are considered strong contenders, but Sage appears to have emerged as a frontrunner given the complications in securing Iraola.

The search for a new manager contrasts sharply with the recent, high-profile dismissal of a previous Eagles manager. Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou have both held the position in recent times, with the latter's tenure ending under controversial circumstances. After being sacked by the club, the manager in question has been out of work. He has since been linked with a potential return to management, including the vacant role at Selhurst Park.

However, he has not formally pursued the position and has indicated he is enjoying his current break from the daily pressures of management. In reflections, he expressed profound confusion over his dismissal, citing the team's league position and statistical record at the time as evidence that the decision was difficult to comprehend on a factual basis. His replacement, Vitor Pereira, successfully guided the team to safety and a Europa League semi-final, stabilizing the season after his appointment.

Despite his departure, the former manager has not closed the door on a future return to club management. He acknowledged that opportunities could arise unexpectedly, referencing how his previous appointment came about without him actively seeking it. He stated that if a compelling offer emerged, he would evaluate it, but for now, he is content exploring other interests and enjoying a less hectic schedule.

His comments highlight the unpredictable nature of football management, where decisions by club hierarchies can sometimes diverge from objective performance data. The situation underscores the high stakes and frequent turnover in Premier League management, where results, fan sentiment, and long-term vision all play complex, often intertwined roles in determining a manager's fate. The ongoing search at Palace thus forms part of a broader, familiar cycle of change within the competitive landscape of English football





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Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner Pierre Sage Frank Lampard Kieran Mckenna Andoni Iraola Liverpool

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