Crystal Palace Set to Sack Manager Pierre Sage After Fourth Straight League Defeat

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to dismiss Pierre Sage with the club bottom of the Premier League after a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool, their fourth consecutive league defeat. Palace have seven points from 10 games and the worst defensive record in the division with 24 goals conceded.

Crystal Palace are set to sack manager Pierre Sage, with the 47-year-old reportedly due to become the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season.

The decision follows Palace's 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, their fourth successive league loss, which leaves the Eagles bottom of the table going into the November international break. Palace have collected just seven points from their 10 league matches this season, winning only two.

Also read Crystal Palace consider managerial alternatives as Pierre Sage fights to save his job

Sage's Poor Defensive Record

They also have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 24 goals, and Sage has overseen just one top-flight clean sheet during his spell in charge, a 0-0 draw at Leeds before the previous international break. Sage was appointed on a three-year contract only five months ago. He previously led Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and a first French Cup triumph in their 120-year history.

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Palace have not won in the league since 11 October, a run sparked by a 5-0 loss to fierce rivals Nottingham Forest. After that match, Sage said he felt shame and admitted he did not know if he would be given time to turn Palace's fortunes around. There was a degree of sympathy from some behind the scenes.

Injuries were not kind to his plans, while the absence of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, due to a mixture of fitness and personal issues related to both players' desire to leave the club, did not help the start of his reign. Three more league defeats have followed. In the loss to Liverpool, Palace hit the bar and had a goal ruled out. Speaking after the game, Sage said: I'm not feeling this.

I'm just in my job, and focusing on my job, and what I have to do to find the solution. The results are not at this level, and I know I have to push more on those things, especially in our way of playing, to make that move. At the moment, we create some things, we expect a lot of things, but we don't have the results expected.

Palace Search for New Manager

Palace are looking to appoint Sage's successor during the international break, with hope a new boss will be in the dugout at Coventry City on November 21. Among the early front-runners is Thomas Frank, who has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in February. Former Nottingham Forest managers Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira are also said to be under consideration, with defensive woes an obvious early-season concern.

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Intriguingly, the current boss of Palace's next opponents Coventry, Frank Lampard, has also been linked and is reportedly admired. It remains to be seen which avenue Palace will take, but the Eagles currently look set for a relegation scrap and Leeds United could have a major say in their fate. The Whites travel to Selhurst Park on the final day of the season, at which point everything could still be up for grabs.

Other Managers Under Pressure

Sage looks set to become the first managerial casualty, but there remains pressure on a host of other struggling bosses. However, others got important results over the weekend, with Nottingham Forest and Sunderland both winning while Manchester United drew with Aston Villa.

In addition to their league troubles, Palace are also 21st in the Europa League, currently enough for a play-off spot, with only one win from their four matches.