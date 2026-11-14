Crystal Palace Sale Valued at £900m Criticized Amid Relegation Fears

Football expert Richard Borson argues the £900million asking price for Crystal Palace is unrealistic. With Pierre Sage sacked and relegation looming, experts suggest a lower valuation is needed to attract buyers.

Crystal Palace owners face mounting difficulty in finding a buyer for the Premier League club, as current market conditions and on-field performance have driven the valuation into unsustainable territory. The Eagles are currently struggling at the bottom of the league standings, having just parted ways with manager Pierre Sage after only sixteen games in charge. This administrative turmoil coincides with a precarious position in European competition, where the 2024-25 FA Cup winners sit in 21st place in the Europa League table following four matches.

Borson Questions £900m Asking Price

Richard Borson, a prominent football finance expert, has publicly challenged the £900million asking price set by the current ownership, stating that such a figure is disconnected from the club's current reality. Borson pointed out that while several Premier League clubs are reportedly available for purchase, either officially or unofficially, the likelihood of a transaction for Crystal Palace remains slim at the current valuation. He emphasized that the price tag was always aggressive and has become even less justifiable given the team's poor form.

Also read Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage after 16 matches with club bottom of Premier League

The expert noted that many clubs on emerging sale lists may not secure deals due to overvaluation. Specifically regarding Crystal Palace, Borson argued that no serious bidder is willing to commit £900million to a team fighting relegation. He suggested that the focus should be on identifying which clubs on the list are realistically attractive to investors rather than fixating on the high asking prices that fail to reflect the clubs' immediate sporting and financial circumstances.

Comparative Valuation and Market Reality

To contextualize the valuation dispute, Borson compared Crystal Palace's asking price with other Premier League entities, such as the club valued by The Friedkin Group at £1billion. While the Friedkin Group operates a club that is sixth in the Premier League and benefits from a new stadium, Crystal Palace's recent achievements, including winning the Europa Conference League in 2025-26 and the FA Cup in 2024-25, do not currently offset the risk of relegation. Borson believes a fair market value would sit between £750million and £800million, a range more likely to attract genuine interest during the current season.

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The discrepancy between the £900million ask and the suggested £750million to £800million range highlights a significant gap in understanding between the owners and potential investors. Market observers suggest that the current owners are asking for above market value, ignoring the immediate impact of relegation fears on asset valuation. This pricing strategy has effectively frozen the sale process, leaving the club in a state of limbo while fans and stakeholders worry about the team's future direction.

Impact on Stakeholders and Future Prospects

The failure to secure a sale has broader implications for the club, including uncertainty over who might replace Pierre Sage in the dugout during the international break. The fear of relegation this season is now pervasive, affecting player morale, fan engagement, and the club's ability to negotiate transfers. With the ownership unable to find buyers and the team's performance declining, the club faces a critical period where strategic decisions regarding management and financial planning must be made urgently.

As the international break proceeds, the pressure on Crystal Palace's leadership to either adjust their sale strategy or stabilize the team's performance intensifies. The situation serves as a cautionary tale for other clubs considering sales, demonstrating that market value is heavily influenced by current sporting success and external factors. Until the owners adjust their expectations or the team's fortunes change dramatically, finding a buyer for Crystal Palace at the proposed valuation remains a significant challenge for all parties involved in the potential transaction.