CSJ Report Links Pornography and Housing Crisis to UK Youth Relationship Recession

A new Centre For Social Justice report reveals that young Britons are increasingly isolated, with men 26 times more likely to live with their mothers than spouses by age 25, driven by explicit content and economic pressure.

A comprehensive new analysis from the think tank Centre For Social Justice, titled Relationship Recession, exposes a deepening crisis among British youth. The report highlights how individuals in their twenties are increasingly isolated in their childhood bedrooms, battling rising anxiety and struggling to form stable romantic relationships. This shift is creating a significant generational chasm that is suppressing marriage rates, sexual activity, and overall happiness across the under-30 demographic.

Men Live With Mothers 26 Times More Than Spouses

The Centre For Social Justice found that by their 25th birthday, men in the UK are 26 times more likely to be living with their mother than with a spouse. This statistic underscores a dramatic decline in traditional family formation, with the number of married people under 30 in England and Wales falling from 4.5 million in 1976 to approximately 790,000 today. Consequently, there are now around 3.7 million fewer married young people compared to half a century ago.

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The trend of young adults remaining in the family home has accelerated rapidly. The proportion of 20 to 34-year-olds living with their parents has risen from 20 per cent in 2008 to nearly 30 per cent now. Young men are disproportionately affected by this trend, with a third living at home compared to a quarter of young women. This delay in independence is directly correlated with a 90 per cent drop in marriage rates by age 30 over the past 50 years.

Proliferation of Explicit Content Drives Relational Damage

Research identifies the widespread consumption of pornography as a primary driver for the collapse in intimate relationships. The Centre For Social Justice notes that explicit content causes deeper relational damage to trust, intimacy, and communication. With 27 per cent of men watching pornography several times a week or more, compared to just 5 per cent of women, the societal impact is magnified across millions of individuals.

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The accessibility of online adult entertainment has also altered digital social landscapes. Polling indicates that more than 18 per cent of Britons aged 18 to 34, representing nearly three million people, have considered uploading adult content to OnlyFans or similar platforms. This behavior reflects a broader shift in how young people perceive intimacy, moving away from face-to-face connections toward digital and often transactional exchanges.

The decline in sexual activity is equally stark. The proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds who describe themselves as sexually active has dropped from 68 per cent to 44 per cent over the past seven years. This reduction in physical intimacy coincides with a record low fertility rate in England and Wales of 1.39 children per woman. The average age at which women become mothers has also increased from 23 in the 1970s to 31 now.

Digital Isolation and Mental Health Crisis Among Youth

Young people are experiencing unprecedented levels of social isolation, which is severely impacting their mental well-being. The report highlights that the proportion of 15-year-olds spending time with friends every evening has plummeted from 14 per cent to just 2 per cent since the turn of the millennium. This physical withdrawal is linked to a spike in psychological distress, with a quarter of 17 to 19-year-olds in the UK now suffering from a probable mental disorder.

The erosion of traditional meeting spaces has exacerbated these issues. The number of pubs has fallen by 29 per cent since 1990, and more than a quarter of late-night venues have disappeared since the Covid pandemic. As a result, one in four young people does not drink at all, up from one in seven in 2017. These changes have made spontaneous social interactions and office romances significantly less likely to occur.

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Economic Pressures and Changing Social Dynamics

The report attributes these societal shifts to a complex web of economic and technological factors. High levels of youth unemployment and the rising cost of living have made financial independence difficult, keeping young adults tethered to the family home. Simultaneously, the rise of working from home and a reduction in youth clubs have removed traditional venues for meeting potential partners.

Online dating now dominates romantic introductions, but it remains a lopsided field with two men for every one woman. Just one in 20 couples now meet while out and about, compared to previous generations. The Centre For Social Justice argues that modern life, burdened by housing instability, social media pressure, and political ruptures, creates an environment where young people feel creaking under the pressure of old institutions like marriage and the family.