A Centre For Social Justice report reveals British under-30s face record isolation, with porn use and cost of living driving plummeting marriage and fertility rates.

A new report by the Centre For Social Justice highlights a deepening crisis among British under-30s, revealing a stark generation defined by isolation, economic stagnation, and a sharp decline in traditional social structures. The analysis identifies a widening chasm between men and women, driven by factors such as the rising cost of living, youth unemployment, and the pervasive influence of pornography. This combination has led to a situation where young people remain confined to their family homes, struggle with anxiety, and experience declining levels of happiness and sexual activity.

Living Arrangements and Marriage Collapse

The Centre For Social Justice data shows that young men are 26 times more likely to live with their mother by their 25th birthday than to be living with a spouse. The report, titled Relationship Recession: Pornography, notes that the proportion of 20-34-year-olds living in the family home has jumped from 20 per cent in 2008 to nearly 30 per cent today. Young men are disproportionately affected, with a third of young men living at home compared to one quarter of young women. This trend coincides with a historic drop in marriages, with the rate of those marrying by age 30 falling by 90 per cent over the last 50 years. For those in their early twenties, the marriage rate has plummeted by more than 97 per cent.

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Pornography and Sexual Activity Trends

The Centre For Social Justice identifies the proliferation of explicit content as a primary driver for the collapse in relationships, citing deeper relational damage to trust, intimacy, and communication. One of the harms of watching pornography is the deeper relational damage to trust, intimacy, and communication, according to the report. Twenty seven per cent of men watch pornography several times a week or more, compared with just 5 per cent of women. The Centre For Social Justice argues that while individual effects may seem small, they become meaningful when reproduced across millions of people. Consequently, the proportion of 16-24-year-olds describing themselves as sexually active has dropped from 68 per cent to 44 per cent over the last seven years.

Fertility Records and Mental Health

The fertility rate in England and Wales has hit a record low of 1.39 children per woman, while the average age at which women become mothers has risen from 23 in the 1970s to 31 now. The Centre For Social Justice highlights that there are approximately 3.7 million fewer married people under 30 than in 1976, with the number falling from 4.5 million to roughly 790,000. Alongside these demographic shifts, the report outlines a worrying picture of isolated teenagers with mounting mental health issues. The report argues that such extensive bedroom-dwelling is not healthy, citing claims that one quarter of 17-19-year-olds in the UK now have a probable mental disorder of some sort.

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Changing Social Interactions and Dating

The nature of romantic interactions has shifted dramatically, with meetings becoming less likely in pubs and more likely to occur on dating apps. The number of pubs has fallen by 29 per cent since 1990, and over one quarter of late-night venues have disappeared since the Covid pandemic. Online dating dominates but remains lopsided, with a ratio of two men for every one woman. Polling for the report found that more than 18 per cent of Britons aged 18-34, nearly three million people, have considered uploading adult content to OnlyFans or similar sites. Just one in 20 couples now meet while out and about, with the rise of working from home making office romances less common.

Societal Factors and Future Implications

The Centre For Social Justice points to broader societal changes, including a 29 per cent drop in pubs since 1990 and a shortage of 1,000 youth clubs compared to 15 years ago. The proportion of 15-year-olds spending time with friends every evening has plummeted from 14 per cent to 2 per cent since the turn of the millennium. Modern life is more complex than ever, the Centre For Social Justice states, citing housing, social media, political ruptures, and the cost of living as pressure points. The report concludes that these factors contribute to a sense that old institutions like marriage and the family are creaking under the weight of modern demands, leaving a generation marooned in childhood bedrooms.