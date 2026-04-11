Lisa Nandy intervenes in Sky's 1.6bn ITV media deal on public interest grounds

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice over Sky's 1.6 billion pound deal to buy ITV's media and entertainment arm, triggering scrutiny by the CMA and Ofcom. She also plans new streaming legislation and says she has specific concerns about the merger.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has formally intervened in Sky's 1.6 billion pound deal to buy ITV's media and entertainment arm, issuing a Public Interest Intervention Notice over concerns about media plurality and free speech.

The notice paves the way for the Competition and Markets Authority and regulator Ofcom to scrutinise the takeover. They will report back to Ms Nandy on the deal's impact on media plurality in the UK and on free speech by January 27. Ms Nandy had already said last month she was minded to intervene on public interest grounds. She said she will also bring forward new streaming legislation in view of her specific concerns over the tie-up.

Also read Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to Investigate Sky's £1.6 Billion ITV Takeover

Following reports from the CMA and Ofcom, she may then decide to refer the deal to the CMA for a further in-depth investigation. The CMA is the UK's competition regulator, while Ofcom oversees broadcasting and communications. Ms Nandy said: The legislation already specifies a public interest consideration on the need for the availability, throughout the UK, of a wide range of broadcasting which is both of high quality and calculated to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and interests.

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She added: As I explained in my written statement dated 15 October, I believe that this consideration should be modified to apply to on-demand programmes as well as broadcasting in line with modern viewing habits and my specific concerns regarding this merger. ITV struck a deal in July to sell its media and entertainment division to Sky. The move would create a major competitor to the global streaming giants.

The sale includes ITV's terrestrial TV channels and its streaming service ITVX. It does not include ITV's production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I'm A Celebrity and popular dramas such as Mr Bates Vs The Post Office. A Sky spokesperson said: Bringing Sky and ITV Media and Entertainment together will create a stronger British media business, better equipped to compete with global streamers, support British content and deliver more for viewers.

We believe the transaction is in the public interest, with clear commitments already made to protect ITV's identity, public service broadcasting obligations and the distinct editorial voices of Sky News and ITV News. The intervention means the deal now faces regulatory scrutiny before it can proceed. The CMA and Ofcom will examine whether the takeover could reduce media plurality or affect free speech in the UK.

Regulators Examine Plurality and Free Speech

Media plurality refers to the need for a wide range of voices and opinions across news and broadcasting. Free speech concerns centre on whether the merger could affect editorial independence. Ms Nandy's decision to issue the notice follows her written statement on 15 October, when she set out her intention to scrutinise the deal. She has now formally tasked the regulators with investigating.

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The streaming legislation she plans to bring forward would modify an existing public interest consideration so it applies to on-demand programmes as well as traditional broadcasting. This reflects modern viewing habits, she said. Sky is owned by US media group Comcast, while ITV is a British free-to-air broadcaster. The deal would bring ITV's channels and ITVX under the same ownership as Sky's pay-TV and streaming operations.

Streaming Legislation and Review Deadline

If Ms Nandy decides to refer the deal for a deeper CMA investigation after the initial reports, the process could take several more months. The CMA has powers to block or impose conditions on mergers. The January 27 deadline gives the regulators around three months from the intervention to complete their initial assessment and report back to the Culture Secretary.