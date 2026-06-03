Cumbria Police to deploy live facial recognition technology at Appleby Horse Fair

Cumbria Police will deploy live facial recognition technology at Appleby Horse Fair for the first time to 'capture' individuals wanted or known to police. The technology will be used to 'protect the public' by identifying individuals who may be intent on causing trouble or committing crime.

Cumbria Police will deploy live facial recognition technology at Appleby Horse Fair for the first time to 'capture' individuals wanted or known to police. The fair, which takes place between June 4 and 10, attracts tens of thousands of Gypsy, Roma, and Irish Travellers .

The technology will be used to 'protect the public' by identifying individuals who may be intent on causing trouble or committing crime. Cumbria Police have compiled a secure watchlist that includes individuals wanted by police or the courts, as well as those who may pose a risk to themselves or others. If the technology generates an alert, officers will compare the camera image with the person in front of them before deciding whether to speak to them.

Any alerts are verified by an operator prior to an intervention by officers on the ground. The system will only seek to match those individuals placed on the watchlist. Those approached will be told why and given an informational leaflet with contact details. Cumbria Police have also seized four stolen vehicles as part of their pre-fair policing operation, including a car, two horse boxes and a wood-chipper.

The force have advised those making the annual pilgrimage not to arrive too soon in advance and to take extra care when driving their horse-drawn bowtops and caravans. Out of the 123 arrests made at Appleby last year, 80 were for drink or drug driving. The fair first began in 1685 after a charter was granted by King James II and now attracts over 10,000 attendees who take part in horse trading and display.

The use of live facial recognition technology at the fair has raised concerns among some locals, who have branded the event a 'wild west'. However, Cumbria Police have said the technology will be used to 'protect the public' and will only be used to identify individuals who are on the watchlist.

The force have also warned that officers will be carrying out necessary checks and acting where they see offences, without fear or favour and regardless of which community the individual belongs to. Appleby Horse Fair is the Constabulary's largest annual policing operation, and the use of live facial recognition technology is part of their commitment to using every available tool and innovation to keep the public safe, deter crime, protect the vulnerable, and locate the most serious of offenders





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Live Facial Recognition Appleby Horse Fair Cumbria Police Gypsy Fair Travellers Facial Recognition Technology

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