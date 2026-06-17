Cunard's Queen Anne Returns to Liverpool for 12‑Hour Shore Leave with Public Events and Farewell Cruise

The Queen Anne docks in Liverpool on 17 June, offering a heritage market, river cruises, afternoon tea and a special farewell ride before departing for Southampton, highlighting the ship's strong ties to the city.

Cunard 's newest flagship, the Queen Anne , is back in Liverpool for a 12‑hour shore‑leave on 17 June, marking the ship's fourth visit to the city since she entered service.

The vessel is scheduled to glide into Liverpool Cruise Terminal at approximately 08:00 local time, where she will remain docked until 20:30, before setting sail once more to conclude her 12‑night British Isles cruise that began in Southampton on 9 June. During her brief stay, the 1,058‑foot liner will be the centrepiece of a series of public events designed to showcase both the ship and the city's maritime heritage.

A heritage market will be hosted in the historic Cunard Building from 10:00 to 17:00, featuring around 50 local traders offering handmade crafts, regional foods, artwork and specialty drinks. In addition, Mersey Ferries is running a schedule of 50‑minute River Explorer cruises that give passengers a close‑up view of the Queen Anne from the River Mersey, while also providing panoramic sights of Liverpool's iconic waterfront.

For those wishing a more intimate farewell, a special Farewell Cruise will depart Seacombe at 19:30 and Pier Head at 19:45, with a Blue Badge guide delivering expert commentary and live music by local artist Callum McMorran. Tickets are priced at £25 for adults and £15 for children aged three to fifteen and can be purchased through the Mersey Ferries website. The Queen Anne's bond with Liverpool runs deep.

The ship's maiden voyage on 3 May 2024 took her from Southampton to Lisbon, but it was a month later, on 3 June, that she was formally christened on the Mersey waterfront in a ceremony that drew a crowd of over 50,000. The event featured a performance by Andrea Bocelli and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by fireworks and the designation of Liverpool as the ship's godparent city.

Five local personalities - Spice Girl Melanie C, broadcaster Ngunan Adamu, restaurateur Natalie Haywood, Olympian Katarina Johnson‑Thomson and cultural figure Jayne Casey - were honoured as Cunard icons during the naming. In her first full year of operation, the Queen Anne welcomed 78,000 guests, roughly 40 % of whom were experiencing Cunard for the first time, underscoring the liner's growing appeal.

Visitors to the port can also indulge in a traditional afternoon tea aboard selected River Explorer cruises, with options priced at £32 per person or £38 for a glass of Prosecco. The tea service includes a boxed assortment of finger sandwiches, savoury bites, scones and sweet treats, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten‑free choices available, and is served at multiple departures throughout the day (11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00 and 15:00).

All participants must board at the Liverpool Gerry Marsden (Pier Head) Ferry Terminal. The ECHO's What's On editor, Hannah Rees, will be providing live updates, photos and video from the ship's stay via the outlet's Facebook page, ensuring that both locals and tourists can follow the day's activities in real time.

The Queen Anne will depart Liverpool at 20:30, resume her voyage, and ultimately return to Southampton on 21 June, concluding what has been described as a hallmark journey for the newest member of the Cunard fleet





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