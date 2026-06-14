Curacao's historic World Cup goal and Thierry Henry's statement

Curacao, the smallest nation in history to reach a World Cup, celebrated a historic goal in their opening game against Germany. Dick Advocaat, the oldest coach in World Cup history, managed Curacao on their incredible journey. Thousands of Curacao fans celebrated wildly as Comenencia scored the equalizer. Thierry Henry issues a statement after a comment during the World Cup stream.

The noise inside Houston Stadium when Curacao scored their first World Cup goal ever is something else. Curacao , the smallest nation in history to reach a World Cup , celebrated a historic goal in their opening game against Germany .

The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao has a population of just 158,000, which is smaller than the Isle of Man and similar to Huddersfield. Dick Advocaat, the oldest coach in World Cup history at 78, managed Curacao on their incredible journey. Thousands of Curacao fans celebrated wildly as Comenencia scored the equalizer. Thierry Henry issues a statement after Nigeria comment during World Cup stream





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Curacao World Cup Goal Germany Population Advocaat Comenencia Manuel Neuer Celebration Noise Thierry Henry Nigeria World Cup Stream

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