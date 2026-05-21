Curated by Donatien Grau at Chateau La Coste, Julian Schnabel's Plate Paintings on Full Display in France

Julian Schnabel, known for his provocative plate paintings, is now on display at Chateau La Coste in southern France, along with works from famous artists such as Frank Gehry and Ai Weiwei. The show aims to highlight the relationship between art and the environment, showcasing how art can influence and take form in a specific setting.

NEWS TEXT: , “and I painted my way out of it. ” The artist, now 74, rose to fame in New York’s art scene in the 1980s.

His plate paintings, an ongoing series where shards of broken crockery are placed onto canvases and overlaid with painted imagery, made him a distinguishable figure in an art world then dominated by the flat planes of minimalism. Schnabel was disruptive. His work was challenging. He had an impulse to take things and flip them on their head.

It is an energy Schnabel still has today, as an artist and also a filmmaker. A series of Schnabel’s works are now on display atBetween Aix-en-Provence and the Luberon National Park in southern France, Chateau La Coste’s vast, 600-acre grounds are populated by sprawling vineyards, restaurants and a hotel.

But, populated by works from artists by the likes of, Frank Gehry, Ai Weiwei and more, it is the sculpture park that makes the estate so singular, demonstrating the dynamic relationship art can have with the environment.





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Julian Schnabel Plate Paintings Sculpture Park Chateau La Coste Art And Environment

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