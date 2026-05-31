Curry Barker Reveals Family Collaboration and Indie Spirit Behind Horror Film 'Obsession'

Director Curry Barker shares how his family helped create the chilling horror film 'Obsession,' from designing the One Wish Willow to writing a disturbing scene, and how practical effects and organic movement brought the film to life on an indie budget.

In an exclusive interview, director Curry Barker revealed the origins of his new horror film ' Obsession ,' which draws inspiration from W.W. Jacobs' classic short story 'The Monkey's Paw.

' The film follows a family who travels to Morocco and purchases a cursed monkey's paw at a market, leading to sinister consequences as their wishes come true in twisted ways. Barker recalled the exact moment the idea struck him: 'I was just excited to see my Always Sunny episode, but it hit me right then and there on the couch that the Obsession idea that I had would be perfect if it was a wish movie.

And so I actually remember the moment, I remember being on the couch, and being like, 'oh my god' and writing it down. After that, I just kept developing that idea.

' He told Variety, 'I was thinking that I've never seen a straight crazy horror. We've seen 'be careful what you wish for' tons of times. But we've never seen my version of it. I instantly started thinking about what I could do with that.

' Once he settled on the concept of a wish gone awry, Barker had to choose the object through which wishes would be made. 'And so then I went down this rabbit hole of trying to find things that you could make a wish off of. You've got the wishing well, you have shooting stars, a wishbone you break in half, but nothing really worked well for the movie.

' Thus, the One Wish Willow was born, with Barker's mother, a graphic art designer, helping to bring it to life. 'My mum actually helped me design that. She's a graphic art designer, and I told her I wanted it to look kind of timeless, like it's from the '50s or the '80s, and I wanted it to have this very retro feel, like it's been around forever and you can't really pinpoint when it was made.

I also wanted it to look inviting, and almost creepy in the way that it looks so friendly, like it couldn't hurt anything.

' Obsession was a family affair in more ways than one. Barker's father, a novelist and screenwriter, contributed the cringe-worthy party scene where the character Nikki reads an incestuous love story based on Hansel and Gretel. Barker explained, 'My dad had just started his screenwriting journey and I was like, 'Yeah, if you want to give it a stab'. So I let him write it and he did some really creepy stuff.

My dad has a mind that lends itself well to that type of creepy stuff. So I guess like father, like son.

' The scene was meant to reflect Nikki's warped perception of love, as she had previously considered Bear a brother figure before his wish made her fall in love with him. Barker noted, 'I knew I wanted it to be about Hansel and Gretel.

I knew that I wanted it to be about brother and sister because the kind of thing I was doing there is that if you remember Nikki tells Bear in the beginning of the movie that she kind of sees him as a brother. And so that's kind of that, like brother and sister being together. It's not right and it's not supposed to happen, but it is. And that's kind of the movie.

' The film's eerie movement from actress Inde Navarrette was achieved without formal choreography. Navarrette said, 'Not because we didn't want to take any inspiration. It was just as soon as we got attached to the project, we just really spearheaded. It was a fast track.

We filmed it in 26 days, and it was an indie-budget film, so we didn't have a lot of things at our disposal. But that created this organic movement for me. I'm not a movement person. I've never really done that before.

I used to dance, but Curry would be on the opposite side of me, mimicking something with his body, and then I would do it in a way, and be like, 'No, no, like this'. And so we would mirror each other.

' No CGI was used for Navarrette's frightening facial expressions. Instead, makeup accentuated features. Barker explained, 'I think they call it contour in the makeup world, but you can kind of just accentuate things. The goal was never to make her look too demon, because if you go demon, then you're just making her eyes really dark and her mouth really dark, and then you're in that uncanny valley.

We wanted her to still look human but not quite human. But also, it was 90% her.

' Even the duct-taped door in the film was a practical effect. Barker praised the art department: 'I was so impressed with the art department to see what they did with that. What's funny is we were shooting so out of order that sometimes we had to take that duct tape down to shoot one scene and then put the duct tape back up to shoot another scene.

So, what the art department did to make it really easy is, 90% of that duct tape is not taped to the door. It's like a big sheet. So there's a big sheet and then tons of tape. And so the only tape that's attached to the wall is on the outskirts.

Once you remove that, you can kind of remove this big piece that they had designed. It was really smart.

' Obsession is a testament to indie filmmaking, blending family collaboration, practical effects, and a fresh take on the cautionary tale of wishes





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Obsession Horror Film Breaks Box Office Records, Becomes Most Profitable Film in YearsThe independent horror film, directed by 26-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, has earned over $79.7 million worldwide in just two weekends, making it one of the most profitable films in years. The film, which tells the story of a hopeless romantic who purchases a supernatural toy that claims to grant one wish when broken, has received overwhelmingly positive praise from audiences and critics alike. With a 95 per cent fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94 per cent hot Popcornmeter score from audiences, the film has become a must-see for horror fans. Younger audiences have been key in the genre's enviable hot streak, with 75% of its audience being between 18 and 25 years old, according to PostTrak.

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