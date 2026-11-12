Curtin University Scientists Identify Origin of Mysterious Eight-Minute Radio Signal

Researchers at Curtin University identified the source of a rare radio pulse originating from a white dwarf orbiting a sun-like star, challenging existing astrophysical models.

Scientists at Curtin University have definitively identified the origin of a persistent and mysterious radio signal that emits a distinct pulse every eight minutes. This groundbreaking discovery, detailed in a recent study, links the regular electromagnetic flashes to a unique binary star system located more than 10,000 light-years from Earth. The system, designated as GPM J071507-114153, consists of a dying white dwarf star orbiting a companion star remarkably similar to our own Sun.

Mechanism of the Eight-Minute Radio Pulse

The core mechanism driving this phenomenon involves a white dwarf spinning at an extraordinarily rapid rate, completing one full rotation every 7.9 minutes. As this dense stellar remnant rotates, it generates a powerful magnetic field that accelerates charged particles streaming from its companion star. When these particles interact with the white dwarf's magnetosphere, they produce intense beams of radio waves and X-ray radiation that sweep across space like a lighthouse beam. Whenever this beam aligns with Earth, observers detect a sharp, regular pulse of energy.

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Discovery by Curtin University Researchers

The team utilized the Murchison Widefield Array radio telescope, located in Australia, to scan the Milky Way and detect these specific signals. Dr Sam McSweeney, the commissioning scientist for the Square Kilometre Array Observatory, led the effort to analyze the data. He noted that this is the first instance where radio pulses have been clear enough to reveal the white dwarf moving in its orbit around its companion. This orbital motion confirms that the pulsations originate from a region immediately surrounding the white dwarf, or potentially from the star itself. The findings were subsequently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, marking a significant advancement in understanding long-period transients.

Scientific Significance and Competing Views

This discovery challenges previous astronomical assumptions because flashing radio signals are typically associated with neutron stars, which are the ultra-dense cores of massive stars that have collapsed. While white dwarfs are more common in the universe, they are rarely observed producing such pulses, and this is the first time a radio source has been definitively traced to a white dwarf orbiting a sun-like star rather than a fainter red dwarf. Co-author Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, an Associate Professor at the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, explained that the interaction resembles the way solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetic field to create aurorae. This model suggests that the necessary ingredients for these pulses are simply a white dwarf and a companion star that supplies enough material to feed the magnetic field.

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Impact on Understanding Long-Period Transients

Long-period transients represent some of the strangest phenomena ever detected by radio telescopes. Since the first such object was identified in 2021, astronomers have discovered only about a dozen of these events, and their origins have remained largely obscure. The regularity of these pulses initially led some to speculate that they might be signals of attempted communication from extraterrestrial intelligence. However, the Curtin University findings confirm that these signals are natural astrophysical processes. The researchers were also able to detect subtle interference caused by surface activity on the partner star, providing further confirmation of the system's dynamics and ruling out alternative explanations.

Future Directions in Stellar Research

The identification of GPM J071507-114153 establishes a new baseline for studying binary star systems that emit periodic radio bursts. The fastest transient discovered to date emits a flash every 421 seconds, while the slowest produces a 30-second pulse once every 2.9 hours. The eight-minute interval of the newly discovered system sits within this range but is unique due to its sun-like companion. This finding suggests that similar systems may be more common than previously thought, provided they possess the right orbital configuration and magnetic properties. Future observations using advanced radio telescopes will likely focus on identifying more systems like GPM J071507-114153 to better understand the lifecycle of white dwarfs and their interactions with neighboring stars.