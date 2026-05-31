Curtis Pritchard on Weight Loss, Emotional Openness, and Charity Marathon Effort

Curtis Pritchard discusses his two-stone weight loss through boxing, his stance on men expressing emotions, and his participation in the London Marathon for Marie Curie alongside his brother AJ. He also mentions their new investment app, Fint.

Curtis Pritchard has shared his journey to improved health and mental well-being following a significant weight loss of two stone. The 30-year-old television personality, known from Love Island , has been candid about his past struggles with weight and body image, including experiences of fat-shaming after his first appearance on the show in 2019.

He admitted to gaining nearly two stone during his time in the villa and later became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers. After experimenting with various restrictive diets, he turned to boxing at the end of last year, participating in KSI's Misfits Boxing Survivor Tag events. With another match scheduled soon, Curtis credits his new fitness regimen with boosting his confidence and overall health.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Curtis reflected on his evolving relationship with food and exercise. He explained that he previously relied on crash diets to shed weight quickly for events like dancing tours, only to regain it afterward. Now, as he matures, he emphasizes consistent, balanced nutrition to support his body, especially considering wear and tear on his joints. He stated that maintaining steady eating habits makes him feel better physically and mentally.

After his recent weight loss, he feels confident in his body and believes he is in the best shape of his life, describing himself as "shredded.

" Curtis also addressed emotional health, drawing from his experience on the All Stars spin-off of Love Island earlier this year. During the show, he became emotional and cried on multiple occasions over a failed romance with Millie Court. He used the moment to challenge the stigma around men expressing vulnerability. He argued that just as the body signals hunger, it also signals sadness, and it is healthy to release emotions.

He stressed the importance of self-acceptance and having a strong support network, which allows him to be comfortable with crying. This openness marked a shift from traditional masculine norms and resonated with many viewers. Beyond his personal fitness journey, Curtis and his brother AJ have been active in charitable and entrepreneurial ventures. They participated in the London Marathon on April 26 to raise funds for Marie Curie, an end-of-life care charity.

The decision was deeply personal, as they lost their grandmother during the pandemic and wanted to honor her memory while supporting other families facing similar losses. Curtis praised Marie Curie for its life-changing impact on patients and their loved ones. Unfortunately, Curtis had to withdraw from the marathon due to aggravated knee and hip injuries from earlier in his life, but AJ and AJ's fiancée Zara Zoffany completed the race.

Additionally, the brothers are launching a financial technology app named Fint, designed to help young investors access expert-managed portfolios for long-term wealth building. These efforts demonstrate their commitment to community, health, and financial empowerment





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Curtis Pritchard Love Island Weight Loss Boxing Men's Mental Health Marie Curie Charity Marathon Fint App

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