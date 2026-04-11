Custard Cream Clash: Supermarket Biscuit Showdown Reveals Britain's Best

A taste test comparing own-brand custard creams from various UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, M&S, and Waitrose, to determine which offers the best taste, texture, and dunking performance.

The quest for the ultimate custard cream biscuit, a quintessential British treat, led The Express writer Katherine McPhillips on a supermarket sweep, comparing own-brand offerings from various retailers. This exploration aimed to determine which supermarket brand could claim the title of Britain's best custard cream, focusing on factors like taste, texture, dunkability, and overall value for money.

The contenders included Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Marks and Spencer (M&S), and Waitrose, each evaluated based on a series of taste tests and dunking trials conducted by McPhillips, providing a detailed assessment of each biscuit's merits and shortcomings. McPhillips’s experiment involved purchasing own-brand custard creams from Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, M&S, and Waitrose. Each biscuit was subjected to scrutiny, starting with a visual inspection, progressing to a taste test, and culminating in a crucial dunking trial to assess their ability to withstand submersion in a cup of tea. The assessment considered various aspects, including the richness of the buttercream filling, the balance of sweetness, the overall texture, and the crucial ability to maintain structural integrity when dunked. The review provided a comprehensive insight into how each brand approached the classic biscuit, including the price, the size of the packet, the nutritional content per biscuit, and the overall quality. \The testing revealed a mixed bag of results, with some custard creams falling short of expectations and others exceeding them. Tesco's offering, the most expensive at 65p, was deemed bland and lacking in filling, quickly disintegrating during the dunking test. Morrisons' biscuits were equally bland and fragile. M&S biscuits, while visually appealing, were criticised for being overly sweet and dissolving rapidly in tea. Aldi's biscuits, despite a pleasant sweetness, were prone to crumbling. Lidl's biscuits were considered pleasant but failed to impress significantly. Waitrose's biscuits, featuring a luxurious buttercream layer, performed well and survived the dunking test. In contrast, Sainsbury's emerged as the clear winner, with a satisfying crunch, a balanced flavour, and excellent dunking performance. The varying performances across different brands highlight the complexities of producing a consistently high-quality custard cream. The price points varied, but the reviews revealed that the most expensive options didn't always equate to superior quality. The ultimate decision was, of course, subjective, but the findings gave shoppers an informed starting point for their own taste explorations. \Ultimately, the testing culminated in a family gathering over Easter weekend, where the biscuits were put to the ultimate test – consumption by a group of relatives. The Sainsbury's and Waitrose packets disappeared first, confirming the writer's assessments and reinforcing their position as top contenders. The findings underscored the importance of factors like texture, flavour balance, and the ability to withstand dunking. The study emphasized the subjective nature of taste and highlighted that personal preferences heavily influence the perception of food. The evaluation of custard creams provided valuable insight into how different supermarkets approach a classic British biscuit. The exercise underlined the diverse nature of preferences when it comes to taste and texture. It serves as a guide for consumers navigating the supermarket aisles, helping them choose the best custard cream to accompany their next cup of tea. It highlighted the importance of factors such as the ratio of biscuit to filling, the level of sweetness, and the overall textural experience. The ultimate conclusion was that Sainsbury's, with its perfect combination of factors, was the clear champion, closely followed by Waitrose, offering a richer experience for those looking for something more decadent





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Custard Creams Biscuit Review Supermarket Comparison Taste Test Sainsbury's Waitrose Aldi

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