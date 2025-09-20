Cyberattack Disrupts Operations at Major European Airports, Causing Delays and Cancellations

A cyberattack targeting a key aviation systems provider has caused widespread disruptions at major European airports, including London Heathrow, Brussels Airport, and Berlin airports. Automated check-in and baggage drop systems are down, leading to flight delays and cancellations. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before traveling.

A significant cyberattack has disrupted operations at several major European airports, including London's Heathrow, Brussels Airport, and Berlin's airports. The attack, which reportedly began overnight on Friday, targeted Collins Aerospace , a key provider of check-in and boarding systems for airlines globally.

This has resulted in widespread outages of automated check-in and baggage drop systems, leading to considerable delays and cancellations, impacting travel plans for thousands of passengers across multiple airlines. Passengers are being urged to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before commencing their journey to the airport. The issue is stemming from a 'technical issue' experienced by a third-party supplier, impacting the flight schedule, according to the Collins Aerospace website. They further stated that they are 'actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible'. The damage is focused on electronic customer check-in and baggage drop procedures, which the supplier hopes to resolve by enabling manual check-in operations. Brussels Airport appears to be the most severely affected, requesting that passengers confirm their flights' status before proceeding to the airport. However, the situation at Heathrow also raises serious concerns, with early morning flights experiencing significant delays, potentially leading to a cascade of further disruptions throughout the day. \The cyberattack's impact is already evident in the escalating number of delayed and cancelled flights. At Heathrow Airport, the situation worsened throughout the morning of Saturday, with an estimated 136 flights delayed by 11:00 AM, according to flight tracker website FlightAware, with at least five flights cancelled. This comes as Heathrow Airport had recently recorded a record-breaking August, handling more than eight million passengers. This event highlights the vulnerability of airport infrastructure to cyber threats and the potential for widespread disruption when essential systems are compromised. The scale of the attack underlines the interconnectedness of air travel systems and the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure. The repercussions of this cyberattack extend beyond immediate flight delays and cancellations; it can also lead to logistical challenges, passenger inconvenience, and financial losses for both airlines and airports. It also prompts an investigation into the security protocols and the potential for further attacks. The airports are responding quickly, with work being done to restore their affected systems, and are using all available resources to help passengers. \The ongoing situation underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity in the aviation sector. The dependency of modern airports on complex, interconnected systems creates new vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit. This attack highlights the critical need for increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, improved threat detection capabilities, and proactive incident response plans. Furthermore, the incident exposes the significance of redundancy and resilience in critical airport systems. Airports must have contingency plans in place to minimize disruptions in the event of a cyberattack or other technical failures. The event offers an opportunity to learn from this attack and strengthen the defenses of the aviation industry against future threats. Passengers should expect to be affected for some time, as restoration may take a while to be fully functional. They need to stay updated via their airlines for any changes in their flight schedules. The airports are communicating with passengers using different methods like website updates and social media posts and they must continue to take any necessary action to minimize the consequences. As more information emerges, authorities and aviation specialists will be looking to understand the origins of the attack and evaluate if further security measures are required to enhance airport systems





