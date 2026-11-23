Former NSA hacker David Kennedy warns that ongoing disruptions to banks, government, and flights could last months, citing suspicious patterns linked to potential cyber threats.

Former National Security Agency hacker David Kennedy has issued a stark warning that the widespread technological disruptions affecting American infrastructure could persist for the next six months. This assessment follows a period of severe service failures that have paralyzed the Federal Aviation Administration, disrupted major financial institutions, and halted operations for government agencies. Kennedy, a veteran cybersecurity expert with twenty-five years of experience, stated that the scale and timing of these outages are highly suspicious and may indicate coordinated adversarial probing rather than mere technical glitches.

Timeline Of Widespread System Failures

The chaos began on November 13 when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, halting all flights due to critical system failures. Since that date, the disruptions have spread across multiple sectors, impacting email services, online retailers, and banking platforms. On the most recent Tuesday, Apple Inc reported that customers experienced issues accessing iCloud, Apple Pay, and other core services. The technology giant attributed the failure to an internal update. The same day, the National Security Agency suffered a downtime in its highly classified communications system used for sharing terrorism intelligence. The agency blamed the outage on software updates for vulnerabilities in PHP, an older scripting language. Prior to these events, customers of JP Morgan Chase reported significant difficulties accessing their accounts and processing transactions.

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Suspicious Patterns Suggest External Threat

David Kennedy argues that the combination of timing, volume, and the specific industries targeted strongly suggests an external adversary. He noted that the range of verticals affected is exactly what a hostile actor would prioritize to maximize disruption. Kennedy believes China is the most likely culprit due to its long-term strategic planning and potential desire to disable US infrastructure. He warned that adversaries like Iran or China could be testing defenses to prepare for future, more significant attacks. Despite these concerns, Kennedy cautioned against panic, asserting that the United States has the capacity to handle such challenges without catastrophic consequences.

Government Denies Cyberattack Claims

Government officials have firmly rejected the notion that a cyberattack is responsible for the ongoing chaos. They maintain that there is no evidence of hostile foreign intervention. Instead, authorities attribute the disruptions to organizations upgrading outdated systems and patching known software vulnerabilities. This explanation stands in direct contrast to the views of cybersecurity experts who see coordinated patterns in the failures. The disconnect between official statements and expert analysis has left many Americans uncertain about the true nature of the threats facing their digital infrastructure.

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AI Integration And Workforce Reduction Risks

Another layer of concern involves the integration of artificial intelligence and the reduction of human staff. Lisa Palmer, CEO of AI firm Neurocollective.Ai, expressed fear that malicious actors may use AI to exploit weaknesses in essential services. She highlighted that many government agencies, particularly at the local and state levels, are underfunded and woefully unprepared for such sophisticated attacks. David Kennedy reinforced this view, stating that AI tools are often more effective when used offensively. He argued that companies cutting costs by replacing human workers with automated bots leave their systems significantly more vulnerable to exploitation.

Alternative Perspectives On Software Upgrades

Not all experts agree that external actors are to blame. Justin Cappos, a professor at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, believes most outages stem from routine software upgrades or AI integration errors. He warned that laying off workers while integrating new AI technologies creates complex risks that organizations must manage carefully. JS Nelson, a cybersecurity law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, added that the true cause remains unclear. He suggested that a mix of foreign actors, software glitches, and AI behavior could be causing the unexpected system failures. Despite the uncertainty, experts agree that the infrastructure requires immediate and robust security enhancements.