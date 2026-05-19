Cybertruck driver arrested after intentionally driving into lake

A Cybertruck driver was arrested after intentionally driving the vehicle into the lake to test a new feature. The vehicle went down a boat ramp into the water, failed, and took on water before becoming completely submerged. He was charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake, having no valid boat registration, and numerous water safety equipment violations.

The Cybertruck driver was arrested after intentionally driving the vehicle into the lake (Picture: @GrapevinePolice). A Cybertruck driver took his new motor for a spin to test a new feature but it backfired spectacularly.

The vehicle went down a boat ramp into the water. The Cybertruck quickly failed and took on water before becoming completely submerged. After managing to escape with his passenger, he told police he intentionally drove the vehicle into the lake to try and use its ‘Wade Mode’ feature. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake, having no valid boat registration and numerous water safety equipment violations.

‘We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law,’ police said in a statement. Tesla says Wade mode allows Cybertruck to enter and drive through bodies of water, such as rivers or creeks. The manual also warns Cybertruck drivers that soft or muddy underwater surfaces can cause the vehicle to sink, increasing the water level on it





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Cybertruck Driver Arrested Intentionally Drove Into Lake Wade Mode Texas Law Water Safety Equipment Violations

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