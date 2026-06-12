Cybill Shepherd spotted out and about in Los Angeles after clearing up decades-long feuds

Cybill Shepherd was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, looking focused on fitness while out on a brisk walk with her assistant and her two adorable dogs. The 76-year-old actress has cleared up the state of her decades-long feuds with both her former Moonlighting costar Bruce Willis and her former Cybill costar Christine Baranski.

Cybill Shepherd was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, looking focused on fitness while out on a brisk walk with her assistant and her two adorable dogs.

The 76-year-old actress, who tends to keep a low public profile these days, was last pictured out on the town back in February. Her latest sighting comes after she cleared up the state of her decades-long feuds with both her former Moonlighting costar Bruce Willis and her former Cybill costar Christine Baranski. Shepherd famously had a rocky relationship with her Moonlighting costar Willis and Baranski on their 1990s sitcom Cybill.

However, the actress has since made peace with her former foes. In an interview with People late last year, Shepherd said she was 'grateful' to have repaired her friendship with Willis, 71, prior to the world learning about his aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnoses. She also admitted to not having a great relationship with her Cybill costar Christine Baranski, but said they had an 'open-hearted' talk with one another and are now 'good'.

The pair starred in the '90s sitcom Cybill, which followed the life of middle-aged actress Cybill Sheridan (portrayed by Shepherd). Shepherd also had a famously rocky off-screen relationship with her Moonlighting costar Willis. While their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, Cybill said they couldn't stand one another at one particular point during the show.

'I remember at one point in the show, it had gotten to where we just hated each other,' Cybill admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2005 about her and Bruce's tumultuous working relationship. However, she also admitted they had true chemistry: 'We had the real stuff. I went to the network and did readings with, like, 17 different men. And I felt no spark with them.

But with Bruce, the temperature in the room went 20 degrees higher. For me, anyway.

' Willis has been in the spotlight recently due to his battle with frontotemporal dementia. In March 2022, his family announced that he would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects how sufferers speak. The following year, his family announced the condition had 'progressed' to frontotemporal dementia





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