Cyclist Arrest Sought After Brutal Road Rage Assault on Female Driver in Matosinhos

A male cyclist attacked a 37 year old driver in Matosinhos after her car appeared to block the road, punching her repeatedly and pulling her hair before fleeing. Police are urging the public to help locate the suspect following a widely shared video of the incident.

Police are actively searching for a male cyclist who violently assaulted a female driver in the city of Matosinhos , a municipality close to Porto in Portugal, on the evening of Monday.

According to a video recorded by a nearby witness, the incident began when the driver, a 37 year old woman, stopped her vehicle because the road appeared to be blocked. The cyclist, apparently enraged by the perceived obstruction, rode directly into the side of the car, slammed into the metal frame and then dismounted. Without any hesitation he launched a furious attack, grabbing the woman by her shoulders and pulling her forward.

He placed his hands on her face and neck, delivering a series of brutal punches while the driver attempted to shield herself. In the footage the woman is seen trying to raise her arms to protect her head, but the attacker repeatedly struck her head and torso, even pulling her hair and striking her again while she covered her face with her arms.

As the struggle continued the cyclist forced the driver to the ground in the middle of the street, continuing to punch her while she lay on the pavement. Several bystanders, including an elderly lady, can be heard shouting and rushing toward the scene in an effort to halt the assault. Their intervention appears to have caused the attacker to flee the area just before police arrived at approximately five ten in the evening.

Firefighters from the local Leca do Balio unit arrived shortly after, provided first aid to the woman and then transported her to a nearby hospital. The medical assessment indicated that she suffered only minor injuries despite the severity of the assault. The victim later filed a formal complaint with the Public Security Police, who have launched an investigation and are now seeking information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the cyclist.

The video of the attack quickly spread across social media platforms, where users posted the clip and urged anyone with knowledge of the suspect to come forward. The police have asked the public to share any details that might help locate the perpetrator, emphasizing that the assault was unprovoked and that the driver was simply trying to navigate a blocked road.

Authorities have warned that the suspect poses a danger to the community and have appealed for cooperation from anyone who may have seen the cyclist after the incident or who might have captured additional footage. The case highlights growing concerns about road rage incidents and the need for swift legal action to deter such violent behaviour.

Police continue to analyze the video, review nearby surveillance cameras and interview witnesses in order to build a comprehensive profile of the attacker and bring him to justice





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