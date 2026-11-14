Cygames Partners with F1 for Japanese Grand Prix with Umamusume Branding

Cygames' Umamusume becomes a founding partner of the Japanese Grand Prix, renaming the 130R corner and launching marketing initiatives for the 2027 F1 World Championship leg.

Cygames has officially announced a strategic partnership with Formula 1 for the 2027 Japanese Grand Prix leg of the championship. The gaming publisher will become a founding partner of the event, a tier defined as the highest level of supporter that contributes significantly to the long-term growth and direction of the race.

Umamusume Becomes Formula 1 Founding Partner

As a founding partner, Umamusume: Pretty Derby will bring additional value to the Japanese Grand Prix through marketing, promotional activities, and the creation of new experiences for fans. This high-tier support structure allows the gacha game to help shape the future growth of the prestigious motorsport event while integrating its brand into the racing heritage.

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Iconic Corner Renamed for One Year

In a visible change for spectators and drivers, Cygames will rename one of Suzuka Circuit's most iconic corners from the 130R corner to the Umamusume 130R. This branding change is scheduled to last for approximately one year, effectively attaching the anime game's identity to a historic section of the track that is famous for its high-speed right-hand curve.

Marketing Restrictions and Brand Visibility

While the corner name change ensures permanent visibility for the partnership, Cygames has clarified that general marketing and branding will not be displayed during the actual race weekend. The company stated that promotional materials will be present on banners or signage outside of the race days, ensuring that the event itself remains focused on the sporting competition without commercial interruption.

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Suzuka Circuit Booth and Live Music Event

For fans who visit the venue, Cygames is opening a special booth at Suzuka Circuit to engage with the audience. Additionally, the company is organizing a mysterious special live music performance scheduled for April 10. Given that Umamusume functions as an idol game with original music, attendees may hear performances by characters such as Silence Suzuka and Special Week.

Global Release Boosts Franchise Profile

The announcement follows the global release of the gacha game last year, which brought significant attention to the franchise. The collaboration targets the intersection of Formula 1 enthusiasts and fans of anthropomorphized horse girls, creating a unique crossover opportunity that blends mechanical sports with anime culture for a diverse audience.