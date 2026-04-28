Cynthia Erivo Halts 'Dracula' Performance After Audience Member Films Show

Cynthia Erivo stopped her West End performance of 'Dracula' after spotting an audience member filming the show, sparking a ten-minute delay. The production has received mixed reviews, with praise for Erivo's performance but criticism of the play's length and pacing.

Cynthia Erivo , the acclaimed actress, brought her performance of Dracula to a sudden standstill on Monday evening at London’s Noël Coward Theatre . The interruption occurred when Erivo noticed an audience member recording the production with a mobile phone, a clear violation of standard theatre protocol.

The incident caused a near ten-minute delay as the curtain was brought down mid-scene, leaving many audience members initially unaware of the reason for the pause. Social media footage reveals a room filled with confused patrons, some responding with nervous laughter, while a production assistant calmly requested everyone to remain seated, assuring them the show would resume shortly.

One theatregoer shared a clip online, commenting on Erivo’s direct intervention, stating she ‘clocked someone filming in the audience’ and halted the entire performance. Reports indicate Erivo directly addressed the individual, questioning if they were actively filming, and received an apology in response. The production, a contemporary one-woman adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel directed by Kip Williams, has garnered mixed reviews since its February launch.

While critics have consistently praised Erivo’s ‘incredible feat of endurance’ in portraying 23 different characters, the play itself has been described as ‘lacking bite’ and ‘meandering. ’ Some viewers expressed disappointment, alleging that Erivo appeared to be reading lines from a teleprompter, particularly during the latter part of the performance.

Concerns were raised on platforms like Reddit, with attendees questioning the value of the £70 ticket price and citing technical issues and staging problems alongside Erivo’s apparent difficulty with line memorization. One commenter likened the experience to a previous production of Dorian Gray, finding the storyline weaker. Despite these criticisms, many acknowledge the potential for improvement as the show settles into its run, recognizing the inherent risks of attending performances early in their cycle.

The Daily Mail’s Patrick Marmion offered a three-star review, acknowledging Erivo’s ‘astonishing performance’ despite finding the play itself overly long and complex. He highlighted the two-hour and five-minute runtime without an interval as a significant challenge, but commended Erivo’s dedication to embodying the multitude of characters from Stoker’s novel. Marmion noted that the intricacies of the plot began to overwhelm the staging, but still expressed admiration for Erivo’s efforts.

The incident with the filming audience member has sparked debate about theatre etiquette and the responsibility of patrons to respect the artistic integrity of live performances. The production team’s swift response, led by Erivo’s direct action, underscores the importance of maintaining a distraction-free environment for both the performer and fellow audience members. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for further comment on the incident and the ongoing reception of the show.

The show continues to run at the Noël Coward Theatre, with the production hoping to iron out the initial issues and deliver a fully realized experience for future audiences





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Cynthia Erivo Dracula West End Theatre Noël Coward Theatre Filming Theatre Etiquette Bram Stoker Kip Williams

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