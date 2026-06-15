Cyprus Tourism Faces Steep Decline at Season Start Amid Drone Incident and Regional Tensions

Cyprus's tourism sector, a vital part of its economy, experienced a sharp drop in visitors in early 2026 after a drone incident at a UK airbase and Middle East conflicts raised safety concerns. Despite no official travel warnings, cancellations surged, particularly among British tourists. However, recent months show signs of recovery as bookings improve and occupancies rise ahead of the peak season.

Cyprus, a popular Mediterranean holiday destination known for its sun-soaked beaches and vibrant nightlife, faced a significant downturn in tourism at the start of the 2026 season.

The island was thrust into the international spotlight following a drone incident at RAF Akrotiri on March 1, which resulted in minor damage and no casualties. Coupled with broader Middle East tensions, the event sparked widespread concern among travellers, leading to a wave of cancellations and reduced bookings. Official statistics from Cystat revealed that total visitor numbers fell by more than a third in March compared to the previous year, with British tourists-a key demographic-declining by approximately a quarter.

Hospitality businesses reported financial hits ranging from 20 to 40 percent, and many described March and April as unusually quiet. While the British Foreign Office never advised against travel, some industry insiders believe media coverage and social media amplified fears, negatively impacting perceptions. Tourism is a cornerstone of the Cypriot economy, contributing about 14 percent to GDP, and British visitors alone accounted for over 1.4 million arrivals the previous year. Despite the early setback, signs of recovery are emerging.

Businesses like CyCruises and major hotels report improving bookings, with some properties nearing full capacity for peak periods. Occupancy rates that had dropped to around 40 percent in early months are now rising, and last-minute bookings are becoming more common. Industry leaders express cautious optimism, noting that traveller confidence is gradually returning as perceptions align with the reality of a safe and welcoming Cyprus





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Cyprus Tourism Drone Incident RAF Akrotiri Travel Cancellations British Visitors Hospitality Sector Economic Impact Mediterranean Travel Tourism Recovery

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