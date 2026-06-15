Czech MotoGP 2026: Championship Battle and New Era Testing Collide at Brno

The 2026 Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno features a tense championship duel between Ducati teammates Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, with Martin carrying a penalty from the previous round. The weekend schedule includes practice, qualifying, a sprint, and the main race, followed by a critical private test where riders will sample the 850cc 2026 prototypes and new Pirelli tyres. Viewing options are available through MotoGP Video Pass and TNT Sports in the UK.

The 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno marks a pivotal weekend in the championship battle, with Marco Bezzecchi holding a 20-point lead over his Ducati Lenovo teammate Jorge Martin .

Fabio di Giannantonio completes the top three, sitting 42 points behind Bezzecchi, though all three riders struggled for points in the Hungarian Grand Prix after being caught in an incident at the first turn sparked by Martin. That event will carry over consequences, as Martin has been handed a double long-lap penalty to be served at Brno.

The historic Masaryk Circuit, known for its fast corners and elevation changes, sets the stage for a weekend where past success is not necessarily indicative of future results. Marc Marquez dominated the Czech round in 2025, securing victories in both the main and sprint races, though he did not claim pole position, which went to factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

This year's race is particularly significant as it will be immediately followed by a private two-day test for 2026 race riders, offering them their first opportunity to evaluate the new 850cc prototype machines alongside Pirelli's updated tyre specification, a crucial development step ahead of the next technical regulation cycle





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Motogp 2026 Czech Grand Prix Brno Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Fabio Di Giannantonio Marc Marquez Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 850Cc Prototypes Pirelli Tyres Private Test Championship Standings Long-Lap Penalty

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