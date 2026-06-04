Czech Republic Coach Explains Selection of Injured Adam Hlozek for World Cup Squad

Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek has explained the reasoning behind selecting injured striker Adam Hlozek for the World Cup squad. Despite Hlozek's limited playing time in the Bundesliga, the coach believes that he can be an asset for the team.

Czech Republic 's coach Miroslav Koubek has explained the reasoning behind selecting Adam Hlozek for the World Cup squad despite the 23-year-old striker logging only 37 minutes in the Bundesliga.

Hlozek has been hampered by a series of injuries and made only five substitute appearances last season. However, the national team coach believes that the striker can be an asset for the team, even if it's not for the full match. Koubek has stated that Hlozek has proven himself to be a valuable player and has been included in the squad to help with his fitness.

The coach plans to give Hlozek some playing time in the final friendly against Guatemala in New Jersey and has also lined up a few training sessions in Dallas. Hlozek has made 42 international appearances for the Czech Republic, scoring five goals, and has featured in 42 competitive matches for TSG Hoffenheim, netting eleven goals and providing three assists





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Adam Hlozek Czech Republic World Cup Miroslav Koubek TSG Hoffenheim

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