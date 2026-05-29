D-Day Veteran Alec Penstone Dies at 101, Leaving a Legacy of Service and Remembrance

Alec Penstone, one of the last surviving D-Day veterans from the Isle of Wight, has passed away at age 101. He served in the Royal Navy during World War Two, participating in the preparations for D-Day and later in the Far East. He was a dedicated member of the veteran community and traveled to Normandy for the 80th anniversary in 2024.

Alec Penstone , one of the last surviving D-Day veterans from the Isle of Wight, has died at the age of 101. Born in 1923, Penstone began his service in the Royal Navy in 1943 and quickly became part of some of the most pivotal moments of the Second World War.

He served aboard HMS Campania, an escort carrier that played a critical role in the preparations for the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. The ship provided air cover and support for the Allied forces as they launched the invasion of Normandy, a campaign that marked the beginning of the end for Nazi-occupied Europe. After D-Day, Penstone continued his service in the Far East, facing new challenges in the Pacific theater until his demobilization in 1946.

His military career exemplified the bravery and dedication of a generation that fought to preserve freedom. In his later years, Penstone became a familiar figure at commemorative events, often wearing his medals and sharing stories of his wartime experiences with younger generations. He was a proud member of the Isle of Wight veteran community and remained connected with fellow servicemen and women throughout his life.

His commitment to remembering those who never returned never wavered, and he made a poignant journey to Normandy in 2024 for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, where he was photographed with the D-Day Darlings, a group of singers who perform wartime songs. That trip was a highlight of his later years, allowing him to honor his fallen comrades one last time.

The Veterans Foundation paid tribute on social media, stating, We are saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Penstone, a WW2 Royal Navy veteran. From volunteering during the Blitz to serving with the Royal Navy through D-Day and beyond, Alec represented a generation whose sacrifice and commitment must never be forgotten.

The Isle of Wight branch of the Parachute Regimental Association also expressed their sorrow: Alec was one of the last remaining members of the generation who answered their country call during the Second World War. His courage, honesty, and commitment to the values for which his generation fought earned him the respect of all who knew him.

Restore the Story, a Community Interest Company based on the Isle of Wight, described Penstone as remarkable and noted that many Islanders will remember him not only as a war veteran but as a familiar and respected face at military commemorations, remembrance services, talks, and community events. He generously shared his experiences with younger generations, helping people understand the sacrifices made by those who served during the war.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Isle of Wight, as he was one of the last surviving links to the D-Day landings. Penstone lived in Shanklin, a coastal town on the island, and was known for his humility and willingness to engage with the community. He participated in school visits and local history projects, ensuring that the lessons of the war were passed down.

His legacy is not only in the medals and memories but in the lives he touched and the history he preserved. As the world marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Alec Penstone story serves as a reminder of the courage required to face tyranny and the importance of remembering those who fought for peace. He is survived by his family and a grateful nation that honors his service





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alec Penstone D-Day Veteran Royal Navy World War II Isle Of Wight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Fail-Safe List Of 31 Festival Essentials For Overnight Stays And Day TripsEverything you need to stay dry, fed, and somewhat slept this festival season.

Read more »

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash 'left in tears every day' after huge family moveStacey Solomon reflected on the emotional moments she and husband Joe Swash experienced after purchasing their Essex home, Pickle Cottage, in 2021

Read more »

Martin Lewis' MSE four-day warning to Tesco shoppersSome Tesco shoppers have just until the end of May to act or they could lose money

Read more »

Alec Penstone, D-Day hero who said sacrifice 'wasn't worth it', dies aged 101Alec Penstone, a decorated World War Two veteran who served on D-Day and the Arctic Convoys, has died at age 101. The lifelong patriot sparked national debate when he claimed the sacrifices of his generation 'wasn't worth it' due to his view of Britain's decline. He was the UK's oldest poppy seller and remained humble about his service, calling the fallen the true heroes.

Read more »